Bryant Johnson’s Newly Released "Robin Overcomes" is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Courage and Compassion
“Robin Overcomes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryant Johnson is a heartwarming tale of overcoming challenges and showing kindness, even to those who may not seem deserving of help. The story follows Robin as Robin faces a difficult decision involving an unlikely friend.
San Diego, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Robin Overcomes,” a charming children’s book that teaches the values of bravery, empathy, and standing up for what is right, is the creation of published author, Bryant Johnson.
Johnson shares, “Robin is faced with a Goliath-sized dilemma. Robin is small in size but big in character. Eldridge the eagle is a big animal, and…well, he is a—let’s face it—he’s a bully! When Eldridge finds himself stuck in a piece of plastic; even someone of his stature can’t fix the problem on his own. None of the other animals bother to help him. Will Robin?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryant Johnson’s new book provides an important lesson in helping others, regardless of their past actions.
Consumers can purchase “Robin Overcomes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Robin Overcomes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
