Sylvia Barber’s Newly Released "be Ye Also Ready" is a Spiritually Grounded Guide to Understanding Salvation Through Grace
“Be Ye Also Ready” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvia Barber is an illuminating exploration of Christian salvation that challenges common misconceptions and emphasizes the true nature of grace and faith in achieving eternal life.
West Babylon, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Be Ye Also Ready”: a compelling and biblically rooted discussion on the fundamentals of salvation, grace, and mankind’s role in receiving eternal life. “Be Ye Also Ready” is the creation of published author, Sylvia Barber, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and grandmother to four who holds an associate of religious arts degree and an eldership title.
Barber shares, “This book is about what salvation entails. From experience, I realized that there are people who believe that they are saved and that it is their work that is going to take them to heaven. They are not even conscious of the fact that we are no longer under the law but under grace.
“In this book, I pointed out that salvation is based on what the Father did for man, what Jesus did, and what the role of man who wants to inherit eternal life is. Included are also lots of scriptures to validate that the Father loves us. He gave his Son to die for us, and he also gave a role to man who wants to inherit eternal life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Barber’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and scripturally supported look at the gift of salvation, reminding believers to remain vigilant and rooted in grace rather than works.
Consumers can purchase “Be Ye Also Ready” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be Ye Also Ready,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
