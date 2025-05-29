Sassy Meets Sacred in New Book "Dumping Sadness" – A Fresh Take on Emotional Healing
"Dumping Sadness" by Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana is a bold, sassy, and soul-stirring guide to emotional healing. With compassion, humor, and spiritual depth, this book empowers readers to release grief, overcome emotional pain, and rediscover joy. Through personal insight, reflection prompts, and practical guidance, it offers a powerful path to inner peace and lasting transformation. Now available on Amazon.
Palmdalce, CO, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world saturated with polished positivity and surface-level self-help, "Dumping Sadness: A Sassy Guide to Kick Misery's Butt and Find Your Inner Happy," by transformational soul coach and Spiritual Counselor, Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana brings a much-needed dose or raw truths, emotional depth and refreshing humor.
Combining spiritual wisdom and practical tools, and a no-nonsense attitude, "Dumping Sadness" is a powerful guide for anyone ready to release emotional heaviness, recover from grief or trauma and reconnect with joy on their own terms. Dr. Mpalyenkana's signature blend of sass and soul cuts through the noise of conventional advice and offers readers a liberating process to let go of sadness--without losing their edge.
At the heart of this transformative book is a central message: you don't have to stay stuck in emotional pain. With honesty and heart, Dr. Mpalyenkana helps readers recognize the hidden roots of their sadness, understand the stories they've internalized and begin the process of releasing what no longer services their growth. Through deep personal stories, and easy-to-follow techniques, and spiritual guidance, "Dumping Sadness" provides an uplifting path to emotional healing and self-discovery.
The book includes a wide range of holistic tools, spiritual counseling practices, and mindset transformation. Each chapter offers action steps, and compassionate encouragement--designed not just to inspire change, but to create lasting shifts in thought, emotion, and behavior.
"The book is a sacred yet sassy invitation to come home to your," says Dr. Mpalyenkana. "It's for everyone who's done hiding their sadness, and tired of trying pretending everything is okay. For anyone who is ready to feel again-on purpose, and with power."
Whether you are navigating the aftermath or a breakup, feeling stuck in a life transition, or just tired of carrying emotional baggage, "Dumping Sadness" meets you exactly where you are--with grace, wisdom, and a little kick in the pants. The tone is playful but deeply compassionate, making the book feel like a conversation with a wise friend who sees your pain but refuses to let you stay there.
Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana, PhD, MBA, is an international speaker, transformational soul coach, Certified Menopause Coaching Specialist, and the found of Tap The Good- platform dedicated to helping people grow, heal, and live fully. With PhDs in Metaphysical Sciences, and Spiritual Psychology, and over a decade of experience helping people shift their lives through spiritual psychology, Dr. Mpalyenkana brings both clinical insight and lived wisdom to every page.
Dumping Sadness is now available on Amazon, and other major retailers. For interviews, and speaking engagements, or bulk orders, please contact: tapthegood@gmail.com.
Combining spiritual wisdom and practical tools, and a no-nonsense attitude, "Dumping Sadness" is a powerful guide for anyone ready to release emotional heaviness, recover from grief or trauma and reconnect with joy on their own terms. Dr. Mpalyenkana's signature blend of sass and soul cuts through the noise of conventional advice and offers readers a liberating process to let go of sadness--without losing their edge.
At the heart of this transformative book is a central message: you don't have to stay stuck in emotional pain. With honesty and heart, Dr. Mpalyenkana helps readers recognize the hidden roots of their sadness, understand the stories they've internalized and begin the process of releasing what no longer services their growth. Through deep personal stories, and easy-to-follow techniques, and spiritual guidance, "Dumping Sadness" provides an uplifting path to emotional healing and self-discovery.
The book includes a wide range of holistic tools, spiritual counseling practices, and mindset transformation. Each chapter offers action steps, and compassionate encouragement--designed not just to inspire change, but to create lasting shifts in thought, emotion, and behavior.
"The book is a sacred yet sassy invitation to come home to your," says Dr. Mpalyenkana. "It's for everyone who's done hiding their sadness, and tired of trying pretending everything is okay. For anyone who is ready to feel again-on purpose, and with power."
Whether you are navigating the aftermath or a breakup, feeling stuck in a life transition, or just tired of carrying emotional baggage, "Dumping Sadness" meets you exactly where you are--with grace, wisdom, and a little kick in the pants. The tone is playful but deeply compassionate, making the book feel like a conversation with a wise friend who sees your pain but refuses to let you stay there.
Dr. Jacent Mpalyenkana, PhD, MBA, is an international speaker, transformational soul coach, Certified Menopause Coaching Specialist, and the found of Tap The Good- platform dedicated to helping people grow, heal, and live fully. With PhDs in Metaphysical Sciences, and Spiritual Psychology, and over a decade of experience helping people shift their lives through spiritual psychology, Dr. Mpalyenkana brings both clinical insight and lived wisdom to every page.
Dumping Sadness is now available on Amazon, and other major retailers. For interviews, and speaking engagements, or bulk orders, please contact: tapthegood@gmail.com.
Contact
Tap The Good Personal Development ConsultancyContact
Jacent Mpalyenkana
818-862-1182
tapthegood.com
Jacent Mpalyenkana
818-862-1182
tapthegood.com
Categories