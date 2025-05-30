MIX Downtown Debuts “Summer Bloom” - a Curated Nightlife Experience Fusing Fashion, Art, and Music
Sacramento, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MIX Downtown, Sacramento’s premier rooftop lounge, announced the launch of Summer Bloom, a signature event series debuting Friday, June 6. This elevated nightlife experience brings together fashion, music, art, and entertainment to celebrate summer in full bloom.
Summer Bloom Fridays are designed to spotlight Sacramento’s creative community with rotating DJs, immersive photo installations, live art, and guest collaborations that evolve throughout the season.
The launch event on Friday, June 6 will feature:
- A fashion showcase by designer Yennie Zhou, featuring her latest seasonal collection.
- Park Talent Models, bringing runway energy to the rooftop with a live showcase and photo moment activations.
- Music by DJ Peeti V, with an opening set by J Cash.
- A specialty Summer Bloom cocktail menu and immersive floral decor.
Summer Bloom runs Fridays in June and July. For VIP reservations, event updates, and free guest lists, visit mixdowntown.net or follow @mixdowntown and @parktalentmodels on Instagram.
About MIX Downtown
Located in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, MIX Downtown is the city's premier rooftop nightclub and lounge. Overlooking the iconic Johnny Cash mural and the downtown skyline, the venue features a spacious open-air patio, cozy fire pits, and a stylish indoor lounge. MIX Downtown is known for its upscale bottle service, handcrafted cocktails, and curated DJ sets, making it an ideal destination for weekend outings, private events, and special celebrations. For more information about MIX Downtown, please visit mixdowntown.net.
About MAC Hospitality Group
MAC Hospitality Group is family-owned and has been serving the Sacramento and Folsom communities with exceptional dining experiences and unforgettable events for over 30 years. The group's diverse portfolio includes popular venues such as Cafeteria 15L, Iron Horse Tavern, Mas Taco Bar, Public House Downtown, and MIX Downtown. Each establishment under the group is known for its unique ambiance, farm-to-fork menus, and commitment to quality service, catering to a wide range of culinary tastes and social experiences. For more information about MAC Hospitality Group, please visit www.machospitalitygroup.com.
About Park Talent Models
Founded in 2021, Park Talent Models is a premier provider of full-spectrum model promotion for women and men. Serving models and brands with a distinctive professionalism and integrity, Park Talent Models is a pioneer in the dynamic and ever-changing fashion and beauty industries. The agency focuses on the discovery, development, and promotion of the next generation of talent. Model scouting and development initiatives also extend into international model searches produced in concert with strategic media partners utilizing the latest in information and social technologies. For more information about Park Talent Models, please visit www.parktalentmodels.com.
Summer Bloom Fridays are designed to spotlight Sacramento’s creative community with rotating DJs, immersive photo installations, live art, and guest collaborations that evolve throughout the season.
The launch event on Friday, June 6 will feature:
- A fashion showcase by designer Yennie Zhou, featuring her latest seasonal collection.
- Park Talent Models, bringing runway energy to the rooftop with a live showcase and photo moment activations.
- Music by DJ Peeti V, with an opening set by J Cash.
- A specialty Summer Bloom cocktail menu and immersive floral decor.
Summer Bloom runs Fridays in June and July. For VIP reservations, event updates, and free guest lists, visit mixdowntown.net or follow @mixdowntown and @parktalentmodels on Instagram.
About MIX Downtown
Located in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, MIX Downtown is the city's premier rooftop nightclub and lounge. Overlooking the iconic Johnny Cash mural and the downtown skyline, the venue features a spacious open-air patio, cozy fire pits, and a stylish indoor lounge. MIX Downtown is known for its upscale bottle service, handcrafted cocktails, and curated DJ sets, making it an ideal destination for weekend outings, private events, and special celebrations. For more information about MIX Downtown, please visit mixdowntown.net.
About MAC Hospitality Group
MAC Hospitality Group is family-owned and has been serving the Sacramento and Folsom communities with exceptional dining experiences and unforgettable events for over 30 years. The group's diverse portfolio includes popular venues such as Cafeteria 15L, Iron Horse Tavern, Mas Taco Bar, Public House Downtown, and MIX Downtown. Each establishment under the group is known for its unique ambiance, farm-to-fork menus, and commitment to quality service, catering to a wide range of culinary tastes and social experiences. For more information about MAC Hospitality Group, please visit www.machospitalitygroup.com.
About Park Talent Models
Founded in 2021, Park Talent Models is a premier provider of full-spectrum model promotion for women and men. Serving models and brands with a distinctive professionalism and integrity, Park Talent Models is a pioneer in the dynamic and ever-changing fashion and beauty industries. The agency focuses on the discovery, development, and promotion of the next generation of talent. Model scouting and development initiatives also extend into international model searches produced in concert with strategic media partners utilizing the latest in information and social technologies. For more information about Park Talent Models, please visit www.parktalentmodels.com.
Contact
MAC Hospitality GroupContact
Tiffany Evans
916-802-3036
https://www.machospitalitygroup.com
Tiffany Evans
916-802-3036
https://www.machospitalitygroup.com
Categories