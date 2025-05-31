STS Defence Sponsors HMS Collingwood Open Day

STS Defence is honoured to sponsor HMS Collingwood Open Day, which takes place on Saturday 28 June. This popular family event draws large crowds each year, offering visitors a unique glimpse into life in the Royal Navy. One of the main highlights of the day is the adrenaline fuelled Field Gun Competition, where teams from across the UK compete in a fast-paced and intense showdown. This contest supports the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.