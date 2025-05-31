STS Defence Sponsors HMS Collingwood Open Day
STS Defence is honoured to sponsor HMS Collingwood Open Day, which takes place on Saturday 28 June. This popular family event draws large crowds each year, offering visitors a unique glimpse into life in the Royal Navy. One of the main highlights of the day is the adrenaline fuelled Field Gun Competition, where teams from across the UK compete in a fast-paced and intense showdown. This contest supports the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.
Gosport, United Kingdom, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a proud Gosport-based business, STS Defence's strong ties to naval heritage are deeply rooted in their history – and continue to shape who they are today. Many of the team members are former service personnel, whose skills, experience, and leadership play a key role in their success. STS Defence values the expertise that armed forces veterans bring and actively support their transition into civilian careers through our inclusive talent approach.
STS Defence’s Ben Stancliffe says; “It’s a privilege and a pleasure to support this year’s HMS Collingwood Open Day, a cherished tradition and an important highlight for the local naval community.”
As a Silver Award holder under the Armed Forces Covenant, STS Defence is committed to supporting those who serve and protect our nation – both through their work and who they employ. They also welcome civilian work attachments, often leading to permanent opportunities.
Today, STS Defence is a leading technology and engineering company, employing over 180+ people. We specialise in delivering mission critical communications, electronics, and intelligent systems and services to the Royal Navy and the wider defence sector.
