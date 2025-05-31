Artsyl Enhances AP Automation with Seamless ERP Integrations in docAlpha 7.2

Artsyl Technologies has launched docAlpha 7.2, enhancing AP automation with seamless ERP integration (SAP, Dynamics GP, NetSuite, etc.). The update enables end-to-end invoice processing, faster approvals, improved compliance, and optimized cash flow. It also adds supplier self-service portals for finance, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.