Artsyl Enhances AP Automation with Seamless ERP Integrations in docAlpha 7.2
Artsyl Technologies has launched docAlpha 7.2, enhancing AP automation with seamless ERP integration (SAP, Dynamics GP, NetSuite, etc.). The update enables end-to-end invoice processing, faster approvals, improved compliance, and optimized cash flow. It also adds supplier self-service portals for finance, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Vaughan, Canada, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artsyl Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions, is proud to announce the release of docAlpha 7.2, which delivers expanded capabilities in accounts payable (AP) automation through seamless integration with major ERP platforms.
What’s New in docAlpha 7.2?
The latest version of Artsyl’s flagship platform introduces several enhancements aimed at accelerating and simplifying AP operations:
1. Broader ERP Compatibility: Enhanced out-of-the-box connectors for SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Acumatica, NetSuite, Sage 100/300, Syspro, and more.
2. Support for Latest ERP Versions: Ensures forward compatibility and streamlined deployment with current ERP systems.
3. Advanced API-Based Integration: Facilitates real-time data exchange, invoice matching, and payment processing — reducing the need for manual entry or reconciliation.
Business Benefits
With the new updates, organizations can take their AP processes to the next level by:
Automating the Entire Invoice Lifecycle: From document capture to final payment execution.
1. Accelerating Approval Cycles: With built-in AI and machine learning for faster validation and exception handling.
2. Ensuring Compliance and Audit Readiness: Through secure document handling and audit trails.
3. Optimizing Cash Flow: With ArtsylPay, enabling faster, more accurate payments and early payment discounts.
4. Empowering Suppliers: With self-service portals for invoice submission and payment status tracking in real time.
Industry Use Cases
docAlpha 7.2 is designed to support a wide range of industries, including:
Finance & Accounting: Streamlining AP/AR processes and improving cash visibility.
- Manufacturing & Distribution: Automating PO matching, supplier invoicing, and inventory reconciliation.
- Retail & eCommerce: Ensuring order accuracy and expediting vendor payments.
Professional Services & Healthcare: Enabling compliant billing workflows and payment tracking.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platforms, is dedicated to eliminating the inefficiencies of manual and error-prone processes. By harnessing the power of Digital Transformation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive AI, Machine Learning, IDC, OCR/ICR, BPM, and iPaaS, Artsyl’s solutions drive operational efficiency, improve cash management, and accelerate business velocity.
Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
