Author James Briscoe’s New Book, "The New Judges of the Final Days," Follows Three Preachers Who Must Continue Their Work for Those Left Behind After the Rapture
Recent release “The New Judges of the Final Days” from Page Publishing author James Briscoe is a compelling novel set in the future that follows three preachers who are shocked after being left behind in the aftermath of the Rapture, only to discover they have each been left on Earth by God to tend to the rest of the souls who were left behind as well.
Milford, OH, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Briscoe, a veteran of the US Navy who later worked as a newspaper reporter, covering sports and the administration of small-town governments, has completed his new book, “The New Judges of the Final Days”: a captivating tale that centers around three preachers who must fulfill God’s special mission for them upon being left behind after the Rapture takes place.
“One hundred years hence, mankind has achieved a global garden of Eden,” writes Briscoe. “The Rapture is long forgotten or lost to the following a new worldwide religion. From nowhere, the Rapture, and its horrors, throws perfection into chaos. Not taken up are Johnny, Kay, and Granger, preachers who’d kept the Word alive. Along with Dred, the young prophet, they are baffled, broken. Yet gloom becomes glory as God’s plan for them is revealed.
“For three years, they labor, training to hone anointed superpowers particular to their gifting. Called to Israel, they find Jerusalem reduced to a barren crater. A golden temple descends from the sky to spark the city’s rebirth. It’s architect is renowned super scientist Salvador del Negro, made prince of the world upon a promise to bring back the utopia he’d once created.
“As restoration begins, so, too, do hints of his true aims, his true identity. Fighting flaws, doubts, and (at times) each other, our heroes must overcome bitter religious divisions, beasts, and a demon army to stop the annihilation of Israel while being Christ to the people that 144,000 souls may yet be saved.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Briscoe’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Johnny, Kay, and Granger’s journey to fulfill God’s plan for them and the rest of the souls left on Earth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The New Judges of the Final Days” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The New Judges of the Final Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“One hundred years hence, mankind has achieved a global garden of Eden,” writes Briscoe. “The Rapture is long forgotten or lost to the following a new worldwide religion. From nowhere, the Rapture, and its horrors, throws perfection into chaos. Not taken up are Johnny, Kay, and Granger, preachers who’d kept the Word alive. Along with Dred, the young prophet, they are baffled, broken. Yet gloom becomes glory as God’s plan for them is revealed.
“For three years, they labor, training to hone anointed superpowers particular to their gifting. Called to Israel, they find Jerusalem reduced to a barren crater. A golden temple descends from the sky to spark the city’s rebirth. It’s architect is renowned super scientist Salvador del Negro, made prince of the world upon a promise to bring back the utopia he’d once created.
“As restoration begins, so, too, do hints of his true aims, his true identity. Fighting flaws, doubts, and (at times) each other, our heroes must overcome bitter religious divisions, beasts, and a demon army to stop the annihilation of Israel while being Christ to the people that 144,000 souls may yet be saved.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Briscoe’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Johnny, Kay, and Granger’s journey to fulfill God’s plan for them and the rest of the souls left on Earth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The New Judges of the Final Days” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The New Judges of the Final Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories