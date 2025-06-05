Author Douglas Stevenson’s New Book, "Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living," Explores How Christ Can be a Pathway for Readers to Break Free from Fear
Recent release “Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living” from Covenant Books author Douglas Stevenson is a thought-provoking read that explores the way in which a life centered around faith, hope, and love rooted in a relationship with Christ can serve as an effective way to overcome fear each and every day.
Boise, ID, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Stevenson, a former pastor of two small churches as well as a loving father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living”: a timely and engaging read that explores how living a life centered around having a relationship with Christ can help one escape from the confines of fear and find true freedom.
Author Douglas Stevenson has pastored two mission churches, one as a bi-vocational pastor and the other by the graciousness of the congregation, for a total of ten years. He taught English in an adjudicated juvenile residential facility for middle through high school boys for twelve years and in another private behavioral school for high school boys. The author has a master’s degree in literacy from Boise State University and a PhD in organizational research, assessment, and evaluation for education from Walden University.
“‘Fear Not’ discusses the need for Christ to break free of our fears,” writes Stevenson. “The approach of placing all our trust in Christ alone lacks the needed discussion about fear and why we allow it to have so much control over our lives when we can overcome so many of its obstacles that get in the way of our relationship with God, our families, our responsibilities, and obligations in a world which appears to be attracted to being constantly remaining in fear of so many things that fear begins to control our lives.
“The book emphasizes the need for a personal relationship with Christ through faith. There is an examination of the meaning of fear, faith, hope, and love, plus a close look at why we no longer need to be directed by our fears when we are set free by the power of Christ’s work on the cross, and making that relationship with him a daily exercise in following and trusting him in all that we do and for all that we need.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Douglas Stevenson’s new book serves as a call to action for anyone who finds themselves overwhelmed and struggling in life, offering readers from all walks of life the tools they need to find clarity to live free of fear through their Lord and Savior.
Readers can purchase “Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
