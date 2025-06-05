Suzy Epstein’s New Book, "The Magic Purse," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who is Given a Special Purse by Her Grandmother That Helps Her be Brave and Kind to Others
Studio City, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Suzy Epstein, a retired preschool educator for thirty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “The Magic Purse”: a captivating story of a young girl named Sydney, who receives a special purse from her grandmother that she claims could hold magic inside of it, leading Sydney on a thrilling adventure to learn about courage, kindness, and compassion.
Through her experiences working with young children, author Suzy Epstein developed a love for children’s books and stories. Upon her retirement, she began to write, finding inspiration from her own life. The author spends her time continuing to write stories to inspire new readers while substitute teaching preschool in Los Angeles, California. She and her husband, Josh, enjoy retirement life with their daughter Leah off at college.
“Sydney, a little girl, and her grandmother delight in the magic of ordinary, everyday things,” writes Suzy. “When Sydney turns five years old, her beloved grandmother presents her with a black patent leather purse that just might be magical. Sydney vows to never go anywhere without it. On a field trip with her classmates from school, Sydney is convinced the magic is real. She believes that it helps her find courage, kindness, and strength throughout the day. She soon discovers that the ‘real’ magic comes from the people who love us most of all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Suzy Epstein’s book will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Sydney’s special adventure to learn the true magic that lies inside her purse. With colorful artwork to help bring Suzy’s tale to life, “The Magic Purse” is a perfect addition for any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Magic Purse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
