Kenny Marshburn’s New Book, "K-10 REVENGE," Follows a Seasoned Detective Who Investigates a Series of Gruesome Deaths That Locals Attribute to an Ancient Legend
Lexington, NC, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenny Marshburn, who has always had a deep connection with the woods and a passion for the outdoors, has completed his most recent book “K-10 REVENGE”: a gripping novel that follows detective Jason Chance as he looks into a string of deaths in the small town of Oak Hollow, leading him down a twisted path towards uncovering the truth behind a local urban myth.
“Welcome to the mysterious world of K-10, where nothing at first is as it seems,” writes Marshburn. “The deeper you venture, the more you realize that truth blends with myth, and the lines between predator and prey are not as clear as they once appeared. Every shadow hides a secret, every sound in the forest has meaning, and the creature you seek may be more dangerous—and more intelligent—than you ever imagined. Keep your wits about you. In this world, the hunter can quickly become the hunted.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenny Marshburn’s book is partly inspired by the author’s enjoyment of Bigfoot documentaries and promises to transport readers as they follow along on this riveting supernatural thriller. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “K-10 REVENGE” is a spellbinding tale that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “K-10 REVENGE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
