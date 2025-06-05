Maxine Electra’s New Book, “Ordinary Odysseys,” is a stirring tale of a family who, after growing lost and apart over the years, are somehow brought back together
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maxine Electra, who grew up in the Midwest, where she enjoyed fishing trips to the lake, picnics on the front steps with her mother, and spending time with her siblings, has completed her most recent book, “Ordinary Odysseys”: a heartfelt story of a family who finds themselves once more thanks to the help of one of their relatives who leaves a lasting impact that reminds everyone of what is truly important.
The author shares, “And now I have to explain this story to you. I always have trouble with this part because I don’t want to spoil any surprises you might find surprising. My first inkling is to advise you to start on page one and you’ll find out what this book is about. But that might be too abrupt, so suffice to say, this book is about a family lost in their lives until a relative shows them a different direction. There is also wily weather, animated animals, mayhem, and mud.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maxine Electra’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this emotionally stirring and character-driven tale of a family reborn through trials to become whole once more. Heartfelt and spellbinding, “Ordinary Odysseys” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ordinary Odysseys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
