Stanley Wood’s New Book, "Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2," Follows One Man’s Riveting Journey as He Finds Himself Transported to a Strange New World
Yuma, AZ, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who is originally from California and currently resides in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book, “Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2”: a compelling novel that follows a man named Mark as he travels through surreal dimensions to embark on a thought-provoking journey that will forever change him and his life.
“Mark was dreaming about how lucky he was,” writes Wood. “He had a beautiful wife and a job he loved. He soon was awake and going back into a weird tunnel. He heard shadow figures and groaning. He can’t stop. He was being drawn farther in. He could see a bright light at the end. It was some kind of anomaly. The sounds around him were terrifying. He wondered what was going to happen when he got to the light. Suddenly, he was awake in a very strange place. He felt himself. He was awake and alive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Mark’s journey. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
