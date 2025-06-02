Animal Lovers - Get Ready for the Jordan's Way Bowl

Jordan's Way is hosting the First Ever Jordan's Way Bowl at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls, TX on Saturday, November 15, 2025. In front of a live audience & streaming Live on Facebook, Kris will lead the event raising much needed funds for the 100 animal shelters & rescues that are participating! Join in on all the fun antics, exciting interactive activities, Special Guest Appearances & opportunities for the community to unite in making a difference for rescue animals.