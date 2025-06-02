Animal Lovers - Get Ready for the Jordan's Way Bowl
Jordan's Way is hosting the First Ever Jordan's Way Bowl at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls, TX on Saturday, November 15, 2025. In front of a live audience & streaming Live on Facebook, Kris will lead the event raising much needed funds for the 100 animal shelters & rescues that are participating! Join in on all the fun antics, exciting interactive activities, Special Guest Appearances & opportunities for the community to unite in making a difference for rescue animals.
Wichita Falls, TX, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Save The Date for the First Ever Stadium Event with Jordan's Way.
Jordan’s Way, LLC. was founded by Kris Rotonda after his best friend, Jordan, passed from cancer. Jordan was a shelter dog who spent the first 3 1/2 years of her life overlooked in a shelter. After she passed, Kris made it his life’s mission to honor her legacy through Jordan’s Way, an organization that helps raise money and awareness for hard-to-adopt shelter animals and the amazing groups who support them.
In January of 2021,Kris launched a 50-state tour, visiting animal shelters/rescues across the country and hosting 3-hour Facebook Live fundraisers. In many cases, Kris has been able to help these groups raise more money faster than they’ve ever experienced. The fundraising goal is set at $15,000, and many have met or exceeded that goal, with their most successful event to date raising over $137,000.
That money raised has been used to help save animal lives, whether helping fund a needed medical procedure, build or expand a shelter so they can rescue more animals from euthanasia, or transport more dogs and cats from high-kill shelters to loving foster homes.
Just as importantly, Kris has also raised awareness. Thousands of difficult-to-place dogs and cats that had been in the shelters for far too long were adopted soon after the attention they received during a Jordan’s Way event. That is the ultimate goal. To get the unnoticed noticed.
Now, the Jordan's Way team is thinking bigger and creating a space, and event, where they can raise more money, for more shelters, at one time!
In just over 4 years, Jordan's Way has raised over $12 Million for shelters and rescues across the country doing one fundraiser at a time. Jordan's Way will host their First Annual Jordan’s Way Bowl: a Live 4-hour Facebook & In-Person fundraiser featuring up to 100 shelters and rescues for one big, never seen before event. They will feature Special Guest Appearances, Social Media Influencer's (Britnee Kellogg, Katie "Demps" Dempsey, Michael & Jennifer Harrison and Steve & Kristen Wiltz & more to come), exciting interactive activities, and opportunities for the community to unite in making a difference for rescue animals.
Come join the fun Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 5pm-9pm CST at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls, TX. The team promises to include all of the beloved antics from the live fundraisers audiences across the country have come to love, and so much more. But the fun doesn't stop there! On top of bailout wars and slime buckets, this will be the biggest audience Kris and the team have ever performed for. They will be going even bigger and harder – with more shelters/rescues, more funds raised, and more overlooked animals saved.
Of course, they won’t forget to include all the silly antics that make their fundraisers so much fun to be a part of. This is a great opportunity for the community to unite in making a difference for rescue animals.
While Kris is headlining the event, keeping everyone engaged, shifting seamlessly from one activity to the next, and announcing new donations coming in; the Jordan's Way team would work alongside each team encouraging their efforts to help raise more than their opposing team during the Bail Out Games.
Streaming alongside Kris during the event, the KAUZ TV News Channel 6 team along with 24/7 News Channel Stream will produce the event Live from the coliseum. In addition, they will produce a 4-week commercial campaign, promotional campaign, outdoor billboards, on-line core digital campaign and Facebook posts highlighting each interview & News Channel 6 will air interview segments with Kris leading up to the event.
Want to join in the fun? Tickets will be available for purchase at the Kay Yeager Stadium and through Ticketmaster starting September 2025. Come on down, have some fun and experience these incredible shelters & rescues working together for a truly remarkable cause.
The donation link is Live... You can donate Today
https://givebutter.com/JordansWayBowl
Kris Rotonda
(727) 735-1093
https://www.jordanswaytour.com/
