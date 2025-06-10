Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. Receives Praise from Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. for Its Test Solutions of Medical Microelectronics
San Jose, CA, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Micro Systems Engineering, Inc., a leading medical microelectronic company, today acknowledged the significant contributions of Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE) as their trusted turn-key supplier for IC burn-in solutions since 2009.
"ICE has consistently been our go-to turn-key supplier for a wide range of IC burn-in solutions. Their expertise in board design, oven-compatible pattern application, and the layout and construction of burn-in boards has been invaluable. We are extremely satisfied with their excellent customer support and unwavering commitment to meeting our needs,” stated a representative from Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.
Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. offers industry-leading burn-in solutions designed to ensure the reliability, performance, and longevity of semiconductor devices. With decades of experience and a focus on precision engineering, ICE provides a comprehensive range of burn-in services tailored to meet the stringent requirements of today’s medical devices.
This long-term partnership with Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. underscores ICE's dedication to providing high-quality, tailored burn-in solutions and their ability to consistently meet the demanding requirements of their clients. Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.'s statement highlights the value of ICE's technical proficiency and their commitment to customer satisfaction within the semiconductor and medical electronics industry.
About Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE)
Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE) is a leading provider of turn-key IC burn-in solutions. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer support, ICE offers expertise in board design, pattern application, and burn-in board construction to meet the diverse needs of the semiconductor industry.
About Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.
Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. (MSEI) is a leading medical microelectronics development & design, system integration, and manufacturing company. Since 1979, MSEI provides solutions for Class III, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, active implant, sensor, Class II, and other microelectronic devices.
For more information, please contact:
Phone: (408)955-9505
Website: www.icenginc.com
"ICE has consistently been our go-to turn-key supplier for a wide range of IC burn-in solutions. Their expertise in board design, oven-compatible pattern application, and the layout and construction of burn-in boards has been invaluable. We are extremely satisfied with their excellent customer support and unwavering commitment to meeting our needs,” stated a representative from Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.
Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. offers industry-leading burn-in solutions designed to ensure the reliability, performance, and longevity of semiconductor devices. With decades of experience and a focus on precision engineering, ICE provides a comprehensive range of burn-in services tailored to meet the stringent requirements of today’s medical devices.
This long-term partnership with Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. underscores ICE's dedication to providing high-quality, tailored burn-in solutions and their ability to consistently meet the demanding requirements of their clients. Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.'s statement highlights the value of ICE's technical proficiency and their commitment to customer satisfaction within the semiconductor and medical electronics industry.
About Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE)
Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE) is a leading provider of turn-key IC burn-in solutions. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer support, ICE offers expertise in board design, pattern application, and burn-in board construction to meet the diverse needs of the semiconductor industry.
About Micro Systems Engineering, Inc.
Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. (MSEI) is a leading medical microelectronics development & design, system integration, and manufacturing company. Since 1979, MSEI provides solutions for Class III, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, active implant, sensor, Class II, and other microelectronic devices.
For more information, please contact:
Phone: (408)955-9505
Website: www.icenginc.com
Contact
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.Contact
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Categories