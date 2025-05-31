Clayton Dental Group Introduces “Teeth-In-An-Hour™” Dental Implants to Concord, CA
Clayton Dental Group Adds Advanced Implant Technology to Improve Treatment Efficiency and Comfort
Concord, CA, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clayton Dental Group, led by Dr. Mehran Haidari, DMD, has announced the launch of Teeth-In-An-Hour™, an innovative dental implant procedure now available to patients in Concord, California. This marks a significant addition to the practice’s advanced implant services, allowing for fully functional, natural-looking teeth to be placed in a single visit.
Dr. Mehran Haidari: (https://www.healthgrades.com/dentist/dr-mehran-haidari-xx5t4)
This development represents a major milestone for Clayton Dental Group as it adopts cutting-edge, computer-guided technology to streamline the implant process. With this new system, patients benefit from minimally invasive surgery, faster healing, and reduced time in the dental chair, while achieving long-lasting, aesthetic results.
“Bringing Teeth-In-An-Hour™ to our patients reflects our commitment to leading with innovation and patient-first care,” said Dr. Haidari. “We’ve seen how life-changing this treatment can be for people who want to restore their smile quickly, without waiting months.”
Watch this video : https://youtu.be/N-gbnTc0lj4
Unlike traditional dental implants, which can involve multiple appointments and extended healing periods, Teeth-In-An-Hour™ combines 3D imaging and virtual planning with custom surgical guides to deliver precision-based results. In many cases, patients can resume normal activities the next day.
This service launch aligns with Clayton Dental Group’s broader mission to provide comprehensive implant dentistry with personalized care, flexible financing, and the latest technologies. The practice serves patients from Concord and surrounding communities seeking state-of-the-art dental restoration solutions.
For more details : https://www.claytondentalgroup.net/our-services/restorative-dentistry/dental-implants/
About Clayton Dental Group
Clayton Dental Group, located in Concord, CA, is led by Dr. Mehran Haidari, DMD, and specializes in advanced restorative and cosmetic dental care. The team is known for personalized treatment plans, modern technology, and a patient-centered approach to oral health.
Contact:
Clayton Dental Group
5442 Ygnacio Valley Road #70
Concord, CA 94521
Phone: (925) 524-0444
www.claytondentalgroup.net
