Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Denver, CO area on July 29
Denver, CO, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University and is known as a world-renowned autism advocate. Diagnosed with autism herself, she speaks at conferences nationwide, helping parents and professionals better understand and support individuals on the spectrum. Her books include Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain, and The Loving Push, co-written with Debra Moore PhD. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned scientist, inventor, and autism advocate, has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families affected by autism.
In this compelling presentation, she speaks with honesty and clarity about the challenges she has faced, sharing insights from her childhood along with practical advice for overcoming similar obstacles and improving quality of life for those on the autism spectrum.
Drawing on both personal experience and evidence-based research, Dr. Grandin offers profound insights into how people think, the importance of different thinking styles, and how to nurture creativity and innovation in young minds.
Topics she will address include:
- Early intervention strategies, therapies, and inclusive education
- Toilet training and navigating puberty
- Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
