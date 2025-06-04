Local Family-Owned Business Celebrates 15 Years Providing Cost-Saving Dental Handpiece Repairs and Equipment

In a dental industry dominated by large corporate suppliers, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC offers a refreshing and highly personalized alternative. Celebrating 15 years of service, this family-owned business specializes in handpiece repair, surgical instrument retipping, and offering both new and refurbished dental handpieces — all at a fraction of the cost of big-brand providers.