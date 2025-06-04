Local Family-Owned Business Celebrates 15 Years Providing Cost-Saving Dental Handpiece Repairs and Equipment
In a dental industry dominated by large corporate suppliers, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC offers a refreshing and highly personalized alternative. Celebrating 15 years of service, this family-owned business specializes in handpiece repair, surgical instrument retipping, and offering both new and refurbished dental handpieces — all at a fraction of the cost of big-brand providers.
Mason, OH, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Dave Matacia, a long-time technician and entrepreneur, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC was born out of a need to give dentists more control over their overhead without sacrificing quality or reliability.
“I started this company because I saw how many dentists were locked into overpriced services from large corporations,” said Matacia. “We wanted to offer something better — more affordable, more flexible, and far more personal.”
From high-speed and low-speed handpiece repairs to retipping and sharpening dental instruments, the company has built a reputation for reliability, fast turnaround, and deep technical expertise. Precision Handpiece Repair also offers a wide inventory of new and refurbished handpieces, helping offices save substantially on repairs and replacements.
One of the major ways dental practices benefit is through profitability. By repairing and maintaining tools instead of constantly replacing them, offices reduce operational costs. The added convenience of free pickup and delivery within Greater Cincinnati makes it even easier for busy dental teams to stay focused on patient care.
“When dentists work with us, they’re not just saving money — they’re gaining a partner who understands how critical equipment is to their daily success,” added Matacia.
The company is proud to operate out of its home-based workshop, reinforcing the value of small business ethics: accountability, craftsmanship, and relationships over red tape. No contracts. No corporate pricing. Just honest service and real results.
To celebrate 15 years in business, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC is offering a limited-time 50% discount on first-time repairs for new clients.
About Precision Handpiece Repair LLC
Precision Handpiece Repair LLC is a family-owned dental repair service based in Mason, Ohio, providing handpiece repairs, instrument retipping and sharpening, and a wide selection of new and refurbished handpieces. With over 1,000 parts in stock and a deep commitment to personalized service, the company serves dentists, hygienists, and orthodontists across Greater Cincinnati with free local pickup and delivery.
“I started this company because I saw how many dentists were locked into overpriced services from large corporations,” said Matacia. “We wanted to offer something better — more affordable, more flexible, and far more personal.”
From high-speed and low-speed handpiece repairs to retipping and sharpening dental instruments, the company has built a reputation for reliability, fast turnaround, and deep technical expertise. Precision Handpiece Repair also offers a wide inventory of new and refurbished handpieces, helping offices save substantially on repairs and replacements.
One of the major ways dental practices benefit is through profitability. By repairing and maintaining tools instead of constantly replacing them, offices reduce operational costs. The added convenience of free pickup and delivery within Greater Cincinnati makes it even easier for busy dental teams to stay focused on patient care.
“When dentists work with us, they’re not just saving money — they’re gaining a partner who understands how critical equipment is to their daily success,” added Matacia.
The company is proud to operate out of its home-based workshop, reinforcing the value of small business ethics: accountability, craftsmanship, and relationships over red tape. No contracts. No corporate pricing. Just honest service and real results.
To celebrate 15 years in business, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC is offering a limited-time 50% discount on first-time repairs for new clients.
About Precision Handpiece Repair LLC
Precision Handpiece Repair LLC is a family-owned dental repair service based in Mason, Ohio, providing handpiece repairs, instrument retipping and sharpening, and a wide selection of new and refurbished handpieces. With over 1,000 parts in stock and a deep commitment to personalized service, the company serves dentists, hygienists, and orthodontists across Greater Cincinnati with free local pickup and delivery.
Contact
Precision Handpiece Repair LLCContact
Dave Matacia
513-293-3341
https://precisionhandpiecerepairs.com/
Dave Matacia
513-293-3341
https://precisionhandpiecerepairs.com/
Categories