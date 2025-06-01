PepperBall® and RoboRounds® Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Non-Lethal Projectiles
New PepperBall Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ rounds expand de-escalation and robotics-countermeasure options for public-safety professionals around the globe.
Lake Forest, IL, June 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PepperBall®, the global leader in non-lethal distance-based de-escalation technology, today announced an exclusive multi-year strategic partnership with RoboRounds®, an advanced research and development laboratory specializing in next-generation disruptive payloads. The collaboration brings three innovative projectiles to market - Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ - each engineered to give law-enforcement, corrections, and federal teams new tools for safely resolving high-risk situations.
“PepperBall has spent more than twenty years perfecting non-lethal systems that give officers time, distance, and better outcomes,” said PepperBall CEO Bob Plaschke. “Partnering with RoboRounds allows us to push that mission even further, combining our operational expertise with cutting-edge payload science to deliver rounds that shatter glass, defeat sensors, and visibly mark threats—all without resorting to lethal force. Barton Bollfrass and his team are doing really innovative and breakthrough work, and we’re excited to exclusively partner with them,” Plaschke concluded.
The three projectiles slated for release are:
• PepperBall Shatter™ – A high-density glass-breaking projectile filled with RoboRounds ultra-hard micro balls. On impact, fractures tempered and automotive glass, enabling rapid entry or rescue while minimizing collateral damage.
• PepperBall Jammer™ – A projectile containing a specialized payload that blocks LIDAR, IR and CCTV and blinds camera systems, effectively obstructing signal transmission.
• PepperBall Lumen™ – A photoluminescent UV-reactive projectile that coats targets with a long-lasting, fluorescent marker, aiding apprehension and evidence collection even in low-light environments.
“RoboRounds was founded to create smart, non-lethal munitions that neutralize electronics instead of people,” said Barton Bollfrass, Founder and CEO of RoboRounds. “Teaming with the gold standard in the industry—PepperBall—means our technology can reach agencies worldwide on a proven, field-tested platform.”
Video footage of the new rounds will be available at OTOA 2025 with full commercial availability expected in late 2025 through the PepperBall global law-enforcement distribution network. Demonstrations will be offered at the 2025 NTOA Annual Conference and the 2026 SHOT Show.
About PepperBall
PepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-lethal law-enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior, and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law-enforcement, correctional, and military professionals worldwide, and over 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been safely deployed. Based in the US heartland, PepperBall stands behind each product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. To learn more, visit pepperball.com.
Media Contact
Katherine Riley, Director of Marketing
kriley@pepperball.com
