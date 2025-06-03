YouRulz and Zaivio Partner to Revolutionize Fantasy Sports Media and Education with AI-Powered Innovation
Frisco, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YouRulz, a dynamic force in the fantasy sports industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Zaivio, a leading provider of AI-powered applications designed to accelerate business growth and content innovation.
The partnership aims to transform the fantasy sports experience by combining YouRulz’s growing platform and talent network with Zaivio’s AI-driven tools for content generation, user engagement, and business intelligence.
At the center of the partnership are two key joint ventures:
• Fantasy Sports Life (FSL) Digital Publication – A co-owned media outlet dedicated to fantasy sports news, strategy, lifestyle content, and community stories. The publication will be fueled by Zaivio’s AI to deliver high-quality, real-time content and will be curated and promoted through YouRulz’s influencer and fan network.
• FSL Learning Center – A unique educational platform designed to help fantasy sports players of all skill levels learn, improve, and compete more effectively. The Learning Center will feature tutorials, strategy guides, and data-driven tools, co-developed by both companies.
“We’re building more than just content — we’re building an experience,” said Eric Martin, Co-Founder of YouRulz. “With Zaivio’s AI technology, we can deliver smarter tools, deeper insights, and more value to the fantasy sports community.”
Zaivio will provide YouRulz and its partners with access to its AI applications to enhance operations, digital content, and marketing efforts. In return, YouRulz will connect Zaivio with key figures in the fantasy sports world, opening doors to new partnerships, contributors, and user communities.
“YouRulz understands fan passion and community at its core,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “Our collaboration merges their industry presence with our AI capabilities to unlock a whole new level of content and engagement for fantasy sports fans.”
In addition to product development, the partnership includes shared efforts in business development, co-marketing, and strategic introductions across both organizations’ networks.
This alliance marks a significant leap forward in the evolution of the fantasy sports ecosystem — one where AI, education, and media converge to empower players, creators, and fans alike.
