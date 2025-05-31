Belligerent Lifestyle to Sponsor "Queen of the Park"
Belligerent Lifestyle to Sponsor "Queen of the Park" 5th Annual Chicks Skate Contest and Unveil 2025 Apparel Collection on June 7 in Philadelphia
Charlotte, NC, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Belligerent Lifestyle, the bold and unapologetic streetwear brand headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the 5th Annual "Queen of the Park" Chicks Skate Contest, taking place Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Philadelphia’s largest DIY skatepark, located at Broad Street & Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Hosted by FDR Skateparks Co., the event will feature live performances by G.N.O and Iridescent Pools, $1,000 in cash prizes, and a full day of high-energy competition spotlighting female-identifying skaters from across the country. Event is free, tickets to skate are available through @FDRskatepark on Instagram or via Belligerent’s page at @getbelligerent.
In addition to sponsoring the contest, Belligerent Lifestyle will offer attendees an exclusive look at its 2025 Spring Collection. The new lineup showcases a fresh drop of men's and women's tees, hoodies, and streetwear staples inspired by skate culture, individuality, and self-expression.
“Belligerent is all about self-motivated confidence in everyone,” said Austin Tomasello, CEO of Belligerent Lifestyle. “We’re proud to support Queen of the Park and celebrate the powerful, fearless energy these skaters bring. Stop by our booth, say what’s up, grab a free sticker or pin, and check out what’s next for Belligerent.”
Belligerent team riders will be on-site throughout the event, signing t-shirts and skateboards and connecting with fans and supporters. The Belligerent booth will also feature exclusive giveaways and limited-edition event merchandise.
For collection previews and event updates, visit www.getbelligerent.com(http://www.getbelligerent.com/) or follow @getbelligerent on Instagram.
About Belligerent Lifestyle
Belligerent is a bold lifestyle apparel brand that champions self-confidence, individuality, and fearless expression. A registered trademark of Chesterfield Holdings Inc., Belligerent has become a go-to name in skate and streetwear communities globally, known for edgy designs and authentic cultural roots.
Media Contact:
Belligerent Lifestyle – PR Team Email: Austin@bebelligerent.com
