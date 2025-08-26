San Francisco Home Prices Stabilize as Buyer Confidence Returns Citywide
San Francisco’s housing market is showing new strength citywide, with home prices rising in key neighborhoods and buyer activity rebounding. Top Compass agent Nona Ehyaei says improved livability and low inventory are fueling renewed interest from both first-time buyers and returning tech professionals.
San Francisco, CA, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After several years of market uncertainty, the San Francisco real estate market is showing renewed momentum, with home prices rising, buyer activity increasing, and civic improvements contributing to an uptick in confidence across the city.
Recent real estate transaction data highlights that median list prices have surged in key San Francisco ZIP codes, showing year-over-year gains of 5.2% or more. The trend reflects a broader rebalancing in the city’s housing market following years of price correction and urban challenges.
Key citywide dynamics include:
Declining crime rates and cleaner streets, especially under Mayor Daniel Lurie’s administration, have improved public perception and contributed to buyer re-engagement.
Single-family home prices and condo prices have risen, according to Compass internal data.
Inventory remains low, contributing to competition in high-demand neighborhoods like Pacific Heights, Bernal Heights, Inner Sunset, and Noe Valley.
Tech hiring has resumed cautiously, and AI-sector growth has brought new high-income buyers back to San Francisco.
“We’re seeing signs of confidence return—not just downtown, but across many San Francisco neighborhoods,” said Nona Ehyaei, a Compass real estate advisor and PhD-trained former scientist. “Buyers are still selective, but they’re no longer sitting on the sidelines. The city feels lively again, and that’s showing up in how people are investing.”
Ehyaei notes that today’s buyers are prioritizing walkability, functional layouts, and long-term livability—especially homes that accommodate hybrid work and offer outdoor access.
“Even first-time buyers who were hesitant in 2023 and 2024 are now reentering the market, encouraged by the combination of price stabilization and improving neighborhood dynamics,” she added.
Despite the positive trends, affordability remains a concern. San Francisco continues to rank among the most expensive cities in the U.S., and new construction remains limited, adding pressure to housing supply across all price points.
About Nona Ehyaei
Nona Ehyaei is a trusted real estate advisor with Compass, specializing in San Francisco, Hillsborough and the broader Bay Area. With a background in biotech and a PhD in science, she brings a unique analytical perspective to real estate, helping clients navigate complex markets with confidence and clarity.
Contact:
415-828-0047
nona.ehyaei@compass.com
nonaehyaei.com
