Charles E. Pickens’s Newly Released "Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes" is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Tale of Sisterhood, Choices, and Divine Purpose
“Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles E. Pickens is a touching narrative that explores the bond between twin sisters, the power of promise, and the journey of discovering one’s identity through faith and unexpected friendships.
Signal Hill, CA, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes”: a touching and imaginative story that blends heartfelt emotion with whimsical charm. “Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes” is the creation of published author, Charles E. Pickens, a dedicated husband and creator of the Pugusaur universe.
Pickens shares, “Since age five, twin sisters Poli and Molly have lived in an orphanage.
“They make a solemn promise to each other that unless they are both adopted into the same family, neither girl would allow herself to be adopted.
“The twins also share a clear vision of what they would like in a new home.
“The girls dream of having loving parents, their own room as well as their very own pet.
“Unfortunately, at age nine Molly is completely fed up with life in the orphanage.
“She breaks her promise to her sister, Poli by allowing herself to be adopted.
“Poli is now all alone in the orphanage and she is forced to learn who she is without her twin sister.
“Once Poli meets Percy, Nelly and Pete the Pugusaur, her entire world becomes an exciting series of events with uncertain outcomes.
“Despite any uncertainties in life, when God gives you a clear vision of what is to come, believing that he is able will manifest that vision.
“I dedicate this book to my wife Pauletta and her twin sister Janetta.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles E. Pickens’s new book offers young readers an inspiring message about perseverance, personal growth, and the guidance of faith. Through a vibrant narrative and memorable characters, Pickens encourages readers to hold onto their dreams and trust in God’s greater plan.
Consumers can purchase “Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twins, What a Difference a Day Makes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
