Dr. Gregory Hinds’s Newly Released "Silent History" is a Fascinating Exploration of the Lesser-Known Figures and Events That Shaped Black History
“Silent History: An Exploration of Overlooked Black History” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gregory Hinds is an insightful journey into the often-overlooked contributions of Black individuals throughout history, highlighting key figures and movements that have shaped both Black and global history.
Brooklyn, NY, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Silent History: An Exploration of Overlooked Black History,” a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the significant but often unrecognized contributions made by Black individuals and communities throughout history, is the creation of published author, Dr. Gregory Hinds.
Dr. Hinds shares, “This book illuminates the often overlooked contributions of Black figures throughout history, from ancient African civilizations to contemporary movements like Black Lives Matter. By weaving together narratives of resilience, resistance, and excellence, it highlights significant yet underrepresented individuals and events that shaped not only Black history but the broader human experience.
“The exploration begins with the rich legacies of ancient African civilizations, such as the kingdom of Mali and the Great Zimbabwe, showcasing leaders like Mansa Musa, whose wealth and wisdom influenced global trade networks (Levtzion and Hopkins 2000). As the narrative transitions to the transatlantic slave trade, it unearths the stories of enslaved Africans who resisted their subjugation, exemplified by figures like Olaudah Equiano, whose autobiography brought awareness to the horrors of slavery (Equiano 1789).
“The book further examines Black military contributions, emphasizing the valor of soldiers in the Civil War, such as the Fifty-Fourth Massachusetts Regiment, and their crucial roles in shaping the fight for freedom (Horton and Horton 2005). It delves into the antebellum and Civil War periods, highlighting the abolitionist efforts of individuals like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.
“The narrative continues through the Great Migration and the Jim Crow era, showcasing the resilience of Black communities and the cultural explosion of the Harlem Renaissance, featuring luminaries like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston (Lewis 1981). The civil rights movement is presented through the lens of grassroots activism, spotlighting figures like Ella Baker and Bayard Rustin, whose contributions have often been overshadowed by more prominent leaders (Fairclough 2001).
“In examining international Black history, the book connects local struggles to global movements, emphasizing the Pan-African connections that have influenced social justice efforts worldwide. It concludes by celebrating the ongoing legacy of Black excellence in the arts and sciences, highlighting contemporary figures who continue to break barriers and inspire future generations.
“By reclaiming these narratives, this book aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Black history that honors the contributions of individuals who have shaped the past and continue to inspire the future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gregory Hinds’s new book is an essential resource for understanding the often-missed stories that have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of history, both for Black communities and humanity as a whole.
Consumers can purchase “Silent History: An Exploration of Overlooked Black History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silent History: An Exploration of Overlooked Black History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
