Author Hoan Tran’s New Book, "A Blessed Life," is a Poignant and Riveting Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey from Vietnam to Finding His Place in America

Recent release “A Blessed Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hoan Tran is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon the challenges and struggles both he and his family faced in immigrating from Vietnam to the United States, as well as the life he built for himself in America.