Author Hoan Tran’s New Book, "A Blessed Life," is a Poignant and Riveting Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey from Vietnam to Finding His Place in America
Recent release “A Blessed Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hoan Tran is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon the challenges and struggles both he and his family faced in immigrating from Vietnam to the United States, as well as the life he built for himself in America.
Sugar Land, TX, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hoan Tran, a storyteller with a deep passion for writing, has completed his new book, “A Blessed Life”: a stirring and heartfelt account that centers around the author and his experiences in immigrating to America from Vietnam, chronicling the internal and external trials he endured along the way alongside his family, and the challenges and triumphs that came to define him.
Immigrating from Vietnam as a young teenage boy and escaping the oppression of war, author Hoan Tran overcame external challenges and inner doubts to teach microbiology in college at age twenty-five. He always had a passion for literature, finishing at the top of his creative writing and literature classes in college and spending a lot of time writing and reading. Born in Saigon, Vietnam, he currently lives in Garden Grove, California.
“After the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, in April of 1975, a young, innocent boy faces the unthinkable,” writes Tran. “Having been separated from his homeland, he left behind all that he knew and loved and escaped years of devastation and war to go on a journey into the unknown. The childhood memories that seemed insignificant years ago suddenly become lifelines that help him push through depression and the difficult, dark days of a refugee camp filled with fear and uncertainties.
“Later in America, he encounters new and foreign hardship: the harsh snow of Kansas City winters, the language barrier, the struggle to assimilate into a new society and new people. This is the human endurance, resilience, and spirit: the journey for ‘A Blessed Life!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Hoan Tran’s enthralling series will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey, discovering the incredible strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity and hardship. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Blessed Life” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “A Blessed Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
