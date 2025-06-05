Author Douglas Young’s New Book, "Not Just Political," is a Series of Essays Exploring Topics on Life, Family, Education, Free Expression, and the Arts and Entertainment
Recent release “Not Just Political: Essays on Life, Family, Education, Free Expression, the Arts, and Entertainment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Young is a series of essays that explore a variety of topics from the author’s life. From personal family matters and stories to topics pertaining to entertainment and free speech, “Not Just Political” offers something for everyone.
Gainesville, GA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Young, a political science professor emeritus, has completed his new book, “Not Just Political: Essays on Life, Family, Education, Free Expression, the Arts, and Entertainment”: a perceptive, provocative, and witty collection of fifty-nine essays that examines a variety of personal topics, educational and free-expression issues, and works of art and entertainment.
Born in Bartow, Florida in 1961, Dr. Douglas Young taught political science and history at Gordon College in Barnesville, Georgia from 1987 to 1999. He then taught at Gainesville State College in Gainesville, Georgia from 1999 to 2013, and he taught at the University of North Georgia-Gainesville from 2013 to the end of 2020 where he also advised UNG’s multiple award-winning Politically Incorrect and Chess clubs. Now a professor emeritus, his essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications in America, Canada, and Europe. His first novel, “Deep in the Forest,” was published in 2021, and the second, “Due South,” came out in 2022. His first collection of essays, “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke,” was published in 2024.
“Though the bulk of my essays have concerned politics, and even most of the apolitical ones have appeared in political publications or on newspapers’ editorial pages, I believe a disproportionate share of the better, more memorable essays have been nonpolitical,” writes Dr. Young. “Perhaps these writings have broader appeal precisely because they concern topics that far more folks can relate to and are therefore likely to stay germane much longer. So the vast majority of this volume’s essays address many areas of experience refreshingly devoid of political domination.
“The essays here that are political generally seek to get government and other censorious forces out of the very areas of our lives that should be the most free from political restriction—free expression, education, art, and entertainment. How ironic that to protect certain precious parts of life from the heavy hand of government, we must fight in the political arena to preserve personal autonomy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young’s enthralling series will captivate the minds of readers, inviting them to contemplate each topic the author expounds upon with curiosity and openness. Deeply personal and candid, “Not Just Political” is an engaging collection that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Not Just Political: Essays on Life, Family, Education, Free Expression, the Arts, and Entertainment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Bartow, Florida in 1961, Dr. Douglas Young taught political science and history at Gordon College in Barnesville, Georgia from 1987 to 1999. He then taught at Gainesville State College in Gainesville, Georgia from 1999 to 2013, and he taught at the University of North Georgia-Gainesville from 2013 to the end of 2020 where he also advised UNG’s multiple award-winning Politically Incorrect and Chess clubs. Now a professor emeritus, his essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications in America, Canada, and Europe. His first novel, “Deep in the Forest,” was published in 2021, and the second, “Due South,” came out in 2022. His first collection of essays, “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke,” was published in 2024.
“Though the bulk of my essays have concerned politics, and even most of the apolitical ones have appeared in political publications or on newspapers’ editorial pages, I believe a disproportionate share of the better, more memorable essays have been nonpolitical,” writes Dr. Young. “Perhaps these writings have broader appeal precisely because they concern topics that far more folks can relate to and are therefore likely to stay germane much longer. So the vast majority of this volume’s essays address many areas of experience refreshingly devoid of political domination.
“The essays here that are political generally seek to get government and other censorious forces out of the very areas of our lives that should be the most free from political restriction—free expression, education, art, and entertainment. How ironic that to protect certain precious parts of life from the heavy hand of government, we must fight in the political arena to preserve personal autonomy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young’s enthralling series will captivate the minds of readers, inviting them to contemplate each topic the author expounds upon with curiosity and openness. Deeply personal and candid, “Not Just Political” is an engaging collection that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Not Just Political: Essays on Life, Family, Education, Free Expression, the Arts, and Entertainment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories