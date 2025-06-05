Author Maria C. Mendoza’s New Book, "Like Light Passing Through a Window," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds Herself Caught in a Whirlwind Romance During the Turbulent ‘60s
Recent release “Like Light Passing Through a Window” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria C. Mendoza is a riveting novel that centers around Marina Candelaria, a young woman searching for herself amidst the social revolutions of the 1960s in America. As Marina navigates this brand-new world, a new romance begins that may change her life forever.
Laguna Woods, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maria C. Mendoza, a loving mother of four who resides in Orange County, California, has completed her new book, “Like Light Passing Through a Window”: a stirring tale set against the backdrop of the 1960s in America that follows a young woman who, amidst a world of social change and free speech, finds herself falling head over heels in love.
“At a pivotal time in history, as the social revolutions of the ’60s are beginning, Marina Candelaria is eager to leave the chrysalis of cultural tradition and the drudgery of the family business and attend the University of California at Berkeley,” writes Mendoza.
“Instead of becoming a teacher, she is embroiled in a new world of protests and free thought…and an emotional captivation by the beautiful Kenny Laughlin.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria C. Mendoza’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s love of the 1960s and will transport readers as they follow along on Marina’s journey to discover who she truly is in a world of constant change and shifting norms. Expertly paced and character driven, “Like Light Passing Through a Window” is a love letter to the ‘60s that is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Like Light Passing Through a Window” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“At a pivotal time in history, as the social revolutions of the ’60s are beginning, Marina Candelaria is eager to leave the chrysalis of cultural tradition and the drudgery of the family business and attend the University of California at Berkeley,” writes Mendoza.
“Instead of becoming a teacher, she is embroiled in a new world of protests and free thought…and an emotional captivation by the beautiful Kenny Laughlin.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria C. Mendoza’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s love of the 1960s and will transport readers as they follow along on Marina’s journey to discover who she truly is in a world of constant change and shifting norms. Expertly paced and character driven, “Like Light Passing Through a Window” is a love letter to the ‘60s that is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Like Light Passing Through a Window” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories