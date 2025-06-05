Author Melissa W. Sorgi’s New Book, "Open Windows," is a Creative Young Adult Fiction Novel Highlighting LGBTQ+ Issues
Recent release “Open Windows” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melissa W. Sorgi contains timeless elements that will attract the interest of teen and emerging adult readers—such as friendship, bullying, LGBTQ+ issues, humor, music, mental health, history, love, and magical realism.
Harrisburg, PA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melissa W. Sorgi, who has been writing since she had to use new vocabulary words in sentences in elementary school, has completed her new book, “Open Windows”: an interesting and distinctive novel featuring meaningful themes.
Libraries have been author Melissa W. Sorgi’s happy and safe place since her elementary school days. In the past year, she has had many poems published. This is her first book of fiction, but the tales of Jorge and Samantha will return in their second book of adventures. She currently lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and Great Dane.
In the novel, Melissa W. Sorgi writes, “Being different can be okay, if you can avoid being picked on because of it. I’ve been considered weird since elementary school when I dressed up as Dick Cheney for Halloween. We were supposed to dress up as whatever frightened us the most, and my mom said that Cheney was the scariest thing out there. The other kids in my class dressed up as ghosts and monsters, and they didn’t understand my costume.”
She continues, “Since then, I’ve been avoided, but not harassed. At least not too much. Since I’m pretty good at sports and only slightly above average in school, I don’t really attract the attention of the bullies. The girls in my class won’t sit with me, especially the cheerleader types, and the guys don’t tease me the way they do the pretty girls, but I can live with that. I usually go to the library during lunch and keep my nose in a book on the bus. I was never accused of ‘having cooties’ in elementary school, nor had my locker tossed in middle school, so I consider myself fortunate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melissa W. Sorgi’s moving tale showcases memorable characters and invites readers to discover how their stories will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Open Windows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Libraries have been author Melissa W. Sorgi’s happy and safe place since her elementary school days. In the past year, she has had many poems published. This is her first book of fiction, but the tales of Jorge and Samantha will return in their second book of adventures. She currently lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and Great Dane.
In the novel, Melissa W. Sorgi writes, “Being different can be okay, if you can avoid being picked on because of it. I’ve been considered weird since elementary school when I dressed up as Dick Cheney for Halloween. We were supposed to dress up as whatever frightened us the most, and my mom said that Cheney was the scariest thing out there. The other kids in my class dressed up as ghosts and monsters, and they didn’t understand my costume.”
She continues, “Since then, I’ve been avoided, but not harassed. At least not too much. Since I’m pretty good at sports and only slightly above average in school, I don’t really attract the attention of the bullies. The girls in my class won’t sit with me, especially the cheerleader types, and the guys don’t tease me the way they do the pretty girls, but I can live with that. I usually go to the library during lunch and keep my nose in a book on the bus. I was never accused of ‘having cooties’ in elementary school, nor had my locker tossed in middle school, so I consider myself fortunate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melissa W. Sorgi’s moving tale showcases memorable characters and invites readers to discover how their stories will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Open Windows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories