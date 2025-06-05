Author Sandra Hanson’s New Book, "Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore," Explores Different Ways That Animal Behaviors Can Help Predict When a Storm is Coming

Recent release “Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Hanson is a fascinating series of animal behaviors that people often believe can predict an oncoming storm. From changes in a cat’s grooming habits to horses and cattle sniffing the air, Hanson brings to life all sorts of ways that animals use their sensitivity to changes in nature to prepare for rain.