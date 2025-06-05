Author Sandra Hanson’s New Book, "Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore," Explores Different Ways That Animal Behaviors Can Help Predict When a Storm is Coming
Recent release “Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Hanson is a fascinating series of animal behaviors that people often believe can predict an oncoming storm. From changes in a cat’s grooming habits to horses and cattle sniffing the air, Hanson brings to life all sorts of ways that animals use their sensitivity to changes in nature to prepare for rain.
Kearney, NE, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Hanson, who taught for thirty-years as a middle-level educator, teaching earth science throughout her career which included a unit on meteorology and the study of weather, has completed her new book, “Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore”: a unique and charming tale that explores all the many different ways that animals behave different before a storm, and how these changes in behavior can help people predict changes in the weather.
“As middle school science and art teachers, we have always collaborated on bringing the world of weather to our students,” writes Hanson. “Their understanding of how this all works has been of high interest to them and to us. Finding a fun and unique way to help grasp the nature of what affects their daily life has been intriguing and a great adventure. We love our students and we love the weather. What better way to solidify their understanding than to bring the concept to life in words and illustrations. Our adventure continues as we present our newest collection of weather lore.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sandra Hanson’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to bring the world of weather to life for readers of all ages. With vibrant artwork by the author’s collaborator and illustrator Jan Jones, a freelance design consultant who has taught art in pre-K through middle school classrooms, as well as university-level studio art and instruction, “Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to learn all about how the weather and animal behaviors are linked.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Let's Explore MORE Weather Lore” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
