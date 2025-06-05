Author Eric Vanarsdale’s New Book, "Reflection of a Wolf," is a Meaningful and Emotional Collection of Poetry That Helped the Author Process His Experiences
Recent release “Reflection of a Wolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Vanarsdale is a meditative and unique collection of poems that capture a wide range of emotions drawn from the author’s lived experiences.
San Tan Valley, AZ, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric Vanarsdale, who was born on January 12, 1981, in Wichita, Kansas, has completed his new book, “Reflection of a Wolf”: a thought-provoking and stirring collection of poetry that sheds light on the author’s perspective.
Author Eric Vanarsdale began writing poetry in high school and continues to write today. He uses poetry to cope with various stressful and emotional situations throughout his life and hopes his poetry might provide guidance or inspiration to others. Eric enjoys spending time with his three children, drawing, and watching movies.
Vanarsdale shares, “This collection of poems continues to help me process different stages of depression and anxiety while exploring a broad spectrum of emotions—ranging from happiness to sadness, failure to success, and of course, moments of love, heartbreak, and loss throughout my adult life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Vanarsdale’s expressive collections features works including “Roller-Coaster Ride,” “Observer,” “A Heart,” “Living Chasm,” “Insomnia,” “Caged Beast,” “Transient Beauty,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning and poignant work can purchase “Reflection of a Wolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
