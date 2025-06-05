Author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards’s New Book, “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity,” is a Groundbreaking Guide to Excellence Both on and Off the Field
Recent release “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity” from Page Publishing author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards is a transformative guide for athletes and individuals seeking to surpass their limitations. With a focus on leveraging education, self-awareness, and strategic planning, Edwards offers practical tools and insights to help readers maximize their potential.
Camby, IN, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy “TimE.” Edwards has completed his new book, “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity”: an innovative guide that challenges the notion that physical or mental limitations can define an athlete’s or individual's success, emphasizing the power of education and self-awareness as the ultimate tools for overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness.
Born in Decatur, Georgia, author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards grew up deeply involved in his church, where he developed core values of discipline, attention to detail, and perseverance. Inspired by the legacy of his grandfather, Reverend D. L. Edwards, Timothy recognized his own potential for greatness. As a track athlete and coach, he discovered his leadership style as an “omega” leader—one who thrives in supporting roles and helps others achieve success through unconventional methods. This approach has guided him through various roles, from assisting teammates to becoming a supervisor and state championship coach, and now, he aims to share his unique coaching style to inspire and benefit others.
“All athletes are not created equal,” writes Timothy. “Not physically nor mentally, but education is the great equalizer. This book will give hope to athletes with knowledge before conceding to doubt. Becoming self-aware of your talent prevents mistakes, develops consistency, and encourages advancement. It shows how to focus for the big moment by reducing distraction. This will be the answer if there are limited resources available. The answer to ‘How far can I go?’ is no longer determined by the environment but by the drive of the athlete, placing control back into their hands (or feet).
“‘Outfox Limitations’ is for adults too. This book helps you make time for yourself and can improve your health regardless of the obligations of daily life. Your health is foundational; all goals and aspirations may be out of reach if you don’t invest the time in yourself. Outfox Limitation will reference apps, a routine, and programs that will revive the inner warrior without breaking the bank. If this path of enlightenment is intriguing, then see if this book could be the missing piece in your collection of achievements.”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy “TimE.” Edwards’s enlightening guide is an essential read for anyone looking to break free from self-imposed limitations and achieve their goals, whether in athletics or daily life. With its blend of motivational insight and practical advice, this book promises to be a powerful addition to the toolkit of anyone committed to personal and professional growth.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
