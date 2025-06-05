Author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards’s New Book, “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity,” is a Groundbreaking Guide to Excellence Both on and Off the Field

Recent release “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity” from Page Publishing author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards is a transformative guide for athletes and individuals seeking to surpass their limitations. With a focus on leveraging education, self-awareness, and strategic planning, Edwards offers practical tools and insights to help readers maximize their potential.