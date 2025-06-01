Byrne Elliott Music Announces Upcoming Release of Instrumental Album "Age of Enlightenment"

Byrne Elliott Music has announced the upcoming release of their new instrumental album, Age of Enlightenment, set to launch on June 6, 2025. This ten-track odyssey explores themes of reason, spirituality, and emotional evolution through a diverse range of musical expressions — from meditative calm to chaotic intensity. Highlights include the reflective “Sunlight,” the dark and rebellious “Calamity,” and the grand finale “Dance of Life” featuring pianist BoKyung Lee.