Author Jose Medina’s New Book, "Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections," Reveals the Author’s Personal Journey in Leaving the Evangelical Church

Recent release “Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections” from Page Publishing author Jose Medina is a thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he recounts how the Evangelical Church’s devout following of Donald Trump during the 2016 election caused him to reconsider his membership with the church, compelling him to leave behind his friends and faith in the process.