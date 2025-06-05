Author Jose Medina’s New Book, "Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections," Reveals the Author’s Personal Journey in Leaving the Evangelical Church
Recent release “Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections” from Page Publishing author Jose Medina is a thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he recounts how the Evangelical Church’s devout following of Donald Trump during the 2016 election caused him to reconsider his membership with the church, compelling him to leave behind his friends and faith in the process.
San Antonio, TX, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jose Medina, a retired professor of marketing and international business, has completed his new book, “Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections”: a personal account of the author’s experiences as a member of the Southern Baptist church, and how the church’s embracing of Donald Trump during the 2016 election forced him to reconsider his journey with the church.
Author Jose Medina’s academic journey began in Monterrey, Mexico, where he received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the local state university. His desire to strengthen his studies and learn English led him to pursue graduate education at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. After a two-year hiatus working for a large steel mill in Monterrey, he returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to pursue a PhD in marketing at the University of Alabama. Jose taught marketing courses at various universities, including the University of Central Arkansas, the University of South Alabama, and the University of Texas at San Antonio. He has co-authored several refereed journal articles and many conference proceedings in marketing and international business.
In “Why I Left the Evangelical Church,” author Jose Medina shares his journey as a former Evangelical, recounting how he lived an unassuming church life until the appearance of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. Evangelicals’ unconditional support for Trump pushed Jose to deconstruct his Christian beliefs. After not getting satisfactory answers from men and books he trusted, including the Bible, he left his friends, the Church, and the Christian faith.
“In this book, I argue that the Evangelical Christian church in the United States has failed in its purpose,” writes Medina. “Their insecurities as a religious group led them to fall into the arms of Donald Trump. Their obsession with theological certainty has prevented them from escaping their delusional creations. As I write these lines, Evangelicals continue to worship Donald Trump as their ‘Messiah.’ He continues to lead the polls of the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. The fact that he has been associated with many alleged crimes at the state and federal levels has not deterred large swaths of the Evangelical core from supporting him. That alone should make anyone in our country paying attention fall into a deep state of personal reflection. Some political pundits cynically predict that Trump’s very criminality will catapult him to the presidency in 2024. How could the people who were supposed to possess the mental (and spiritual) wherewithal to discern between good and evil fail to see beyond the lies?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jose Medina’s compelling memoir is a stunning spiritual journey that breaks down and calls out the hypocrisies within the Evangelical Church, encouraging readers to question their own religious institutions to ensure their actions truly align with what they preach. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Why I Left the Evangelical Church” is sure to resonate with readers who are on the edge of what Christianity is about, providing first-hand insights into how to deal with a questioning of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Jose Medina’s academic journey began in Monterrey, Mexico, where he received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the local state university. His desire to strengthen his studies and learn English led him to pursue graduate education at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. After a two-year hiatus working for a large steel mill in Monterrey, he returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to pursue a PhD in marketing at the University of Alabama. Jose taught marketing courses at various universities, including the University of Central Arkansas, the University of South Alabama, and the University of Texas at San Antonio. He has co-authored several refereed journal articles and many conference proceedings in marketing and international business.
In “Why I Left the Evangelical Church,” author Jose Medina shares his journey as a former Evangelical, recounting how he lived an unassuming church life until the appearance of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. Evangelicals’ unconditional support for Trump pushed Jose to deconstruct his Christian beliefs. After not getting satisfactory answers from men and books he trusted, including the Bible, he left his friends, the Church, and the Christian faith.
“In this book, I argue that the Evangelical Christian church in the United States has failed in its purpose,” writes Medina. “Their insecurities as a religious group led them to fall into the arms of Donald Trump. Their obsession with theological certainty has prevented them from escaping their delusional creations. As I write these lines, Evangelicals continue to worship Donald Trump as their ‘Messiah.’ He continues to lead the polls of the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. The fact that he has been associated with many alleged crimes at the state and federal levels has not deterred large swaths of the Evangelical core from supporting him. That alone should make anyone in our country paying attention fall into a deep state of personal reflection. Some political pundits cynically predict that Trump’s very criminality will catapult him to the presidency in 2024. How could the people who were supposed to possess the mental (and spiritual) wherewithal to discern between good and evil fail to see beyond the lies?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jose Medina’s compelling memoir is a stunning spiritual journey that breaks down and calls out the hypocrisies within the Evangelical Church, encouraging readers to question their own religious institutions to ensure their actions truly align with what they preach. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Why I Left the Evangelical Church” is sure to resonate with readers who are on the edge of what Christianity is about, providing first-hand insights into how to deal with a questioning of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Why I Left the Evangelical Church: Personal Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories