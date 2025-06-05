Author Anita Chapman’s New Book, “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Spends a Beautiful Day Alongside a Friendly Bluebird

Recent release “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD” from Page Publishing author Anita Chapman is a heartfelt story that follows Kaleah, a young girl who loves to spend time with her grandparents in the country. One day, while staying with her grandparents, Kaleah is greeted by a bluebird, who joins her on all sorts of outdoor adventures throughout the day.