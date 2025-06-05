Author Anita Chapman’s New Book, “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Spends a Beautiful Day Alongside a Friendly Bluebird
Recent release “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD” from Page Publishing author Anita Chapman is a heartfelt story that follows Kaleah, a young girl who loves to spend time with her grandparents in the country. One day, while staying with her grandparents, Kaleah is greeted by a bluebird, who joins her on all sorts of outdoor adventures throughout the day.
Cordova, TN, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anita Chapman, a Tennessee native who currently teaches the Bible to adults in her local church, has completed her new book, “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD”: a riveting tale that follows a young girl who becomes friends with a bluebird and spends a wonderful day enjoying the outdoors with her new friend.
“Young Kaleah loves spending time with her grandparents at their house in the country,” shares Chapman. “Grandma and Papa spoil her with breakfast in bed and her favorite foods. The best time is spent playing in the big yard, watering her grandma’s flowers and other outdoor adventures while avoiding the occasional outdoor ‘unfriendlies.’ In this story, Kaleah is accompanied in her yard adventures by a very happy bluebird that wakes her up and spends the day with the happy little girl on a beautiful carefree day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anita Chapman’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Kaleah’s many adventures, discovering the close-knit bond she develops with her newfound avian friend. With colorful artwork to help bring Chapman’s story to life, “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
