Author Ruby Lucas’s New Book, "I Will Fly: My Journey with Bipolar Disorder," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences with Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “I Will Fly: My Journey with Bipolar Disorder” from Page Publishing author Ruby Lucas is a stirring and candid autobiographical account that explores the author’s struggles she has faced due to her bipolar disorder, as well as the valuable lessons she has learned while on her road to healing and finding ways to cope with her illness.
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruby Lucas has completed her new book, “I Will Fly: My Journey with Bipolar Disorder”: a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that chronicles the author’s journey with bipolar disorder, exploring how she has found ways to heal and cope with her illness despite the challenges she faced.
“I have bipolar disorder. Admitting it is the first step toward healing. That is what I’m doing. I’m healing,” shares Lucas.
“I don’t have all the answers. I’m not holding my breath waiting for a miracle. I’m not trying to defy science. I’m not looking for divine intervention or a holistic approach to rid me of my problems. The most that I can do is put up a fight, a fight for my life. Over the past thirty-eight years, I have fought this battle. I have learned a lot along the way.
“Although I have suffered from this chronic disorder my entire life, it was at the age of nineteen that I came face-to-face with the beast that it has become. Even though my illness seems to be a giant, I am given opportunities on a daily basis to get the better of it. Each day that I live in this debilitating state and not give way to my emotions, I can claim success. Success is obtained this way, by shouting in your heart of hearts that you can fight an illness and win. It’s found in time, lots of time.
“Over time, I have figured out how different I am from other people. I am more fragile than others. When my symptoms escalate, it’s not fun for me to be exposed, but I have to trust everyone in my life. When I can’t find trust in the people around me, I most certainly find humility. God has given me this gift in spades, and over the years, I have learned to wear it well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruby Lucas’s poignant series is a candid and open discussion about her life that will help people to truly understand what mental illness is, and the many struggles she faces each and every day. Through sharing her story, Lucas also hopes to heal the hardest part of living with bipolar disorder, loneliness, through reaching those who face similar challenges and feel completely detached in a world of seemingly “healthy” and “successful” people.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
