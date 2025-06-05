Author Ruby Lucas’s New Book, "I Will Fly: My Journey with Bipolar Disorder," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences with Bipolar Disorder

Recent release “I Will Fly: My Journey with Bipolar Disorder” from Page Publishing author Ruby Lucas is a stirring and candid autobiographical account that explores the author’s struggles she has faced due to her bipolar disorder, as well as the valuable lessons she has learned while on her road to healing and finding ways to cope with her illness.