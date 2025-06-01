Place Trade Unveils Brand New Website, Offering Enhanced Features, Improved User Experience, and Easy Access to Trading Platforms
Place Trade Financial, Inc. (Member FINRA, SIPC), announces the launch of its redesigned website at www.PlaceTrade.com. The new platform offers improved navigation, enhanced security, faster load times, and seamless integration with Place Trade’s desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms. Users can access up-to-date resources, trading tools, and educational content, creating a more intuitive and efficient experience for investors.
Raleigh, NC, June 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Place Trade Financial, Inc., (Member FINRA, SIPC) www.PlaceTrade.com, a global full service, discount brokerage and online trading firm, is excited to announce the launch of its completely redesigned website. The refreshed platform is aimed at providing an enhanced user experience, offering more intuitive navigation and access to the latest resources, while also serving as a central hub for all of the company’s trading platforms.
The new website, located at www. PlaceTrade.com, has been thoughtfully redesigned to meet the needs of a growing audience, featuring a modern, mobile-responsive design, faster load times, and improved security. The site now provides users with a more streamlined and informative experience, making it easier to learn about Place Trade, browse products and services.
“We are thrilled to introduce this updated platform, which is more aligned with the needs of our customers,” said Sarah M. Place, President and CEO at Place Trade Financial, Inc. “Our new website brings together the key information that our users need in one convenient location, and we’re especially excited to highlight the seamless integration with our trading platforms.”
Key highlights of the new website include:
● Enhanced Security: The new site incorporates the latest security measures, ensuring users have a safe browsing experience.
● Modernized Design: A clean, contemporary layout designed for ease of navigation, whether on desktop or mobile devices.
● Improved Performance: Faster page loads and a responsive design for a smoother, more efficient browsing experience.
● Updated Content: A comprehensive resource for the latest product offerings, company news, and updates.
● Better Accessibility: Features that ensure a more inclusive and accessible user experience for all visitors.
● Direct Links to Trading Platforms: Quick and easy access to Place Trade’s desktop and web-based trading platforms, as well as the mobile trading app, allowing traders to manage their investments from anywhere, anytime.
The website’s public-facing section provides detailed information about the company and its services, while also linking directly to the trading platforms, User Guides and FAQs for existing users. For those new to trading or looking to explore additional features, the site serves as an intuitive gateway to download and access the desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
“We wanted to make it easier than ever for our users to find the tools they need to succeed in trading,” said Place. “The new site will not only become a valuable resource for market insights and company updates, but also a quick and easy way for users to access our robust trading platforms, no matter where they are.”
To explore the new website and access the trading platforms, visit www.PlaceTrade.com.
About Place Trade Financial, Inc.
Place Trade Financial, Inc., (Member FINRA, SIPC) www.PlaceTrade.com, is a global full service, discount brokerage firm with online trading. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC; Place Trade is currently celebrating twenty four years in the Triangle. Place Trade offers trading in stocks, options, ETFs, bonds, funds and more from around the world with over 150 market centers; spanning 31 countries. Trading is available in several major languages and 27 currencies. For more information, visit www.PlaceTrade.com.
Connect with Place Trade Online
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/PlaceTrade
X (Twitter): @PlaceTrade or https://X.com/placetrade
