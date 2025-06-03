Anzor Pharmaceuticals to Present at Chronic Kidney Disease Conference
Fibroblast growth factor technology constitutes a significant breakthrough in the treatment of metabolic and cancer-related diseases.
Boston, MA, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anzor Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the development of targeted fibroblast growth factor (FGF) peptide therapy, today announced that Christopher P Adams, CEO will present at the 7th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Conference in Boston Massachusetts on March 19, 2025.
The topic of the presentation will be the role of fibroblast growth factor 23 and its role and potential therapies for treating chronic kidney disease. In 2025 CKD effects more that 10 million Americans and leads to significant morbidity and mortality.
In a chronic kidney disease animal model, an FGF peptide ligand significantly enhanced kidney function. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the major cause of death in chronic kidney disease and is associated with high circulating fibroblast growth factor (FGF)23 levels. In three murine models with high endogenous FGF23 and cardiomyopathy, data has indicated high endogenous iFGF23 is not just a mere biomarker but pathogenically deleterious in CKD and cardiomyopathy. By blocking FGF23 signaling with a natural proteolytic product of iFGF23, C-terminal FGF23, kidney, and cardiac histology can be alleviated.
These findings highlight the broad applicability of fibroblast growth factor-based therapy in addressing critical health issues.
For more information about Anzor Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.anzorpharma.com.
Contact
AndarixContact
Chris Adams
617-957-9858
anzorpharma.com
Chris Adams
617-957-9858
anzorpharma.com
