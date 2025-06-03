Avix Jets Announces Development of a New Global Platform for Private Jet Brokers
Avix Jets, a private charter aviation company based in New York, announces the development of a global digital platform designed specifically for independent jet brokers. The new platform will offer multilingual support, AI-powered tools, and a broker-focused commission model to streamline charter bookings and improve accessibility for brokers worldwide.
New York, NY, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avix Jets, a private charter aviation company based in New York City, has announced the development of a multilingual digital platform designed to serve private jet brokers across the globe. The initiative is part of the company’s mission to modernize the broker-client experience in the private aviation industry using advanced technology.
Founded by aviation entrepreneur Alexander Yakush, Avix Jets provides private jet charter services for individuals and businesses worldwide. The company is now expanding into aviation technology, working on a new platform that will enable independent brokers to manage client bookings, access live aircraft availability, and receive commission-based compensation with improved efficiency.
Focus on Brokers
Unlike traditional platforms, Avix Jets is building its system specifically to support the work of brokers. According to Yakush, “The private jet industry relies heavily on independent brokers, yet most digital tools in this space are designed around operators or clients. We’re creating a system that gives brokers global reach, automation, and competitive commission structures.”
The new platform will feature:
Multilingual access to support brokers and clients from all major markets
AI-powered tools to assist with quotes, customer relationship management (CRM), and lead tracking
A transparent 70/30 commission model, where brokers retain 70% of the commission on each booking
Yakush adds: “We believe this type of broker-first model can help unify the fragmented charter landscape and allow brokers to operate with more autonomy and efficiency, no matter their location.”
Early Access and Collaboration
Avix Jets is currently inviting experienced brokers and aviation professionals to join a pilot group for early access and feedback on the platform. Participants will play a key role in shaping the platform before its official launch in Q4 2025.
To apply or express interest, brokers can contact Avix Jets via resume@avixjets.com
Founded by aviation entrepreneur Alexander Yakush, Avix Jets provides private jet charter services for individuals and businesses worldwide. The company is now expanding into aviation technology, working on a new platform that will enable independent brokers to manage client bookings, access live aircraft availability, and receive commission-based compensation with improved efficiency.
Focus on Brokers
Unlike traditional platforms, Avix Jets is building its system specifically to support the work of brokers. According to Yakush, “The private jet industry relies heavily on independent brokers, yet most digital tools in this space are designed around operators or clients. We’re creating a system that gives brokers global reach, automation, and competitive commission structures.”
The new platform will feature:
Multilingual access to support brokers and clients from all major markets
AI-powered tools to assist with quotes, customer relationship management (CRM), and lead tracking
A transparent 70/30 commission model, where brokers retain 70% of the commission on each booking
Yakush adds: “We believe this type of broker-first model can help unify the fragmented charter landscape and allow brokers to operate with more autonomy and efficiency, no matter their location.”
Early Access and Collaboration
Avix Jets is currently inviting experienced brokers and aviation professionals to join a pilot group for early access and feedback on the platform. Participants will play a key role in shaping the platform before its official launch in Q4 2025.
To apply or express interest, brokers can contact Avix Jets via resume@avixjets.com
Contact
Venture InsightContact
Thomas Marcus
+1(954) 449-6598
Thomas Marcus
+1(954) 449-6598
Categories