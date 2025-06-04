Brendan Hope CV Writing Launches Summer 2025 Job-Search Coaching to Help Professionals Secure More Interviews
Brendan Hope CV Writing introduces specialist coaching for jobseekers stuck in the application process. The new summer 2025 Job-Search Coaching Packages offer bespoke strategies and recruiter insights to help clients get more responses and secure interviews faster.
London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brendan Hope CV Writing has launched new Job-Search Coaching Packages to support professionals navigating a challenging summer hiring season. These packages are designed for jobseekers who feel overlooked, stuck, or frustrated after applying to multiple roles without hearing back.
This new offering focuses on real-world, action-driven strategy. It’s aimed at graduates, career returners, and mid-career professionals alike, anyone who needs a sharper, smarter job search approach in 2025.
Learn more: https://brendanhope.com/career-advice/job-search-strategy/
Each Job-Search Coaching Package includes:
CV and cover letter feedback
Application strategy sessions
Job board and LinkedIn training
Practical recruiter follow-up tactics
Weekly progress check-ins
The process is fully bespoke for individual needs, whether pivoting into a new sector, returning to the workforce, or applying for highly competitive roles. The goal is to improve visibility, employer engagement, and interview conversion rates.
Founder Brendan Hope draws from a background in global job search strategy, leadership, and personal branding. His sessions are focused, clear, and focus on what hiring managers actually look for.
Sophie, a graduate from Leeds, had applied to 35 jobs without a single interview. After two weeks of coaching with Brendan, she had three interviews, one of which resulted in a full-time offer.
“This isn’t about working harder, it’s about working strategically,” says Brendan Hope. “The market has changed. Jobseekers need the right tools and mindset to succeed, and that’s what this coaching delivers.”
To explore the service, visit: https://brendanhope.com/job-search-preparation/
Contact: https://brendanhope.com/contact/
Brendan Hope CV Writing delivers professional CVs, cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, and coaching services for clients across the UK, USA, and South Africa. Services are tailored for graduates, professionals, and executives, and focus on clarity, confidence, and career momentum.
Contact
Brendan Hope
+447306868181
https://brendanhope.com
