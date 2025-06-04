NAAIA Transitions to CEO-Model, Reflecting New Era of Growth and Strategic Leadership
Washington D.C., DC, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) announced today the appointment of Omari Aarons-Martin as its first President & Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025. This transition to a CEO-led model reflects NAAIA’s continued growth, increasing industry influence, and commitment to achieving its goals.
This shift in leadership structure comes at a time of significant momentum for NAAIA, as the organization continues to break barriers, advocate for equity, and provide unparalleled opportunities for Black and African American professionals in insurance, despite increasing social and political opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Since 2019, NAAIA has grown from just under 800 members to 3,100 members and 32 chapters nationwide, with aspirations to grow further to meet the demand of its members. NAAIA also produced an award-winning research in 2023 that earned recognition from the American Society of Association Executives for its sustained impact and publicity tour.
“Our members have expressed strong points of pride in NAAIA’s growth and the relevancy of our programs,” said Ricky C. Jones, NAAIA National Board Chair. “This move is a reflection of the sustained growth and impact we foresee. The Board and I are excited to continue working with Omari in this elevated role.”
With a strong history of leadership within NAAIA and in the industry, Aarons-Martin has played a pivotal role in expanding the association’s membership, transforming its brand and digital presence, strengthening industry partnerships, and driving key initiatives that support NAAIA’s members in insurance and risk management careers. His appointment as President & CEO marks a significant step forward in NAAIA’s strategic evolution.
“I’m honored to lead NAAIA as we embrace this exciting new phase of growth and influence,” said Omari Aarons-Martin. “As President & CEO, I am committed to advancing our mission, building a more inclusive industry, and fostering a dynamic community of insurance professionals. Together, we will continue making a powerful impact as a leading voice and provider of professional development and inclusion advocacy.”
Under Aarons-Martin’s leadership, NAAIA will continue executing its Vision 2030 strategy, which focuses on increasing racial diversity representation at all career levels, expanding the association’s chapter network, strengthening corporate partnerships, and providing cutting-edge professional development opportunities for its members.
Aarons-Martin is a graduate of Xavier University in Ohio and earned a Master of Divinity from Boston University School of Theology. He is an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, Roxbury Community College, Common Cathedral and HBCU Impact Initiative, Inc.
For more information about NAAIA, visit www.naaia.org or contact dinge@naaia.org.
