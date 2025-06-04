Meet the Canadian Entrepreneur Bringing Silicon Valley Thinking to Provincial Craft Beverage
Ottawa, Canada, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Piotrowski launches Bevera, a Canadian-born media, events and intelligence company built as an omni-channel connection engine for craft beverage culture - complete with Bevvy the Beaver, a lovingly irreverent AI agent serving up tailored craft beverage intelligence with a side of personality.
A respected figure in Canada’s craft beverage community, Richard Piotrowski has officially launched Bevera, a new kind of company for the country’s independent beverage producers. More than a rebrand of Brewers Journal Canada, Bevera is a bold reinvention, a proudly Canadian media, events and intelligence company that brings together grassroots storytelling and emerging technology.
Built in Nova Scotia, and designed to serve the entire country, Bevera acts as a connection engine, linking producers with markets, brands with communities, and regional makers with real-time decision intelligence.
“Born in Nova Scotia, Bevera is here to serve the local producers and independent makers who fuel Canada’s craft beverage culture,” says Piotrowski. “We are not waiting for innovation to arrive, we are building it here, for the people who need it most.”
With a Master’s in Economics and Business Administration, and his current roles as Executive Director of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, and Portfolio Advisor at venture capital firm Anderton Capital, Piotrowski is a long-time advocate for regional entrepreneurship. His deep ties to both local industry and national publishing, combined with his investment experience, make him uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter, delivering a media ecosystem that is as intelligent as it is inclusive.
Bevera brings the industry together across three powerful channels
Bevera.ca positions itself as the heartbeat of indie craft beverage culture, smart, subcultural, regional, yet tech-enhanced. It is where the real stories are told. From offbeat gatherings and barrel-aged experiments to conversations with brewers, designers and industry obsessives, Bevera.ca captures the pulse of what is next, and what truly matters, in Canada’s craft beverage scene.
Bevera.ai is a connected intelligence platform, built for producers, suppliers and decision-makers across the craft beverage sector. It delivers real-time signals, personalised insights, deep dive reports, and features Bevvy, the platform’s AI agent, who collectively empowers decision-making and helps busy craft businesses move with confidence.
Bevera Events connect the community face to face, through national festivals, trade gatherings, and the annual Canadian Brewers Choice Awards.
Together, these platforms form a connected ecosystem, designed to spark collaboration, share knowledge, and celebrate the culture of craft from coast to coast. Bevera is the heartbeat of indie beverage culture, smart, subcultural, regional, and proudly built in Canada.
Effective Friday, 6 June, all content from Brewers Journal (brewersjournal.ca) will be redirected to Bevera (bevera.ca) and social channels will be rebranded accordingly, marking a new era in delivering media, events, and intelligence for brewers, winemakers, and beverage innovators across the entire industry. All scheduled events, including festivals and awards, will continue uninterrupted.
For more information, media enquiries, or partnership opportunities, visit Bevera.ca.
Contact
Richard Piotrowski
+1 (647) 975-7656
https://bevera.ca
