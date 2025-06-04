Calhoun Construction Services Announces Dan York as New Chief Financial Officer
The exponential growth of Calhoun Construction Services indicated a need for this new, pivotal role.
Louisville, KY, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Calhoun Construction Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan York as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. The creation of this new executive role reflects the company’s exponential growth over the past several years and its commitment to building a strong foundation for long-term success.
Dan brings a wealth of financial leadership experience across the construction and real estate industries, where he has successfully guided organizations through strategic expansion, operational alignment, and financial optimization. Prior to joining Calhoun, he served as Chief Financial Officer at The Dahlem Company, Inc., a Louisville-based commercial real estate firm. Dan holds a B.A in Accounting and MBA from Bellarmine University. In his role as CFO at Calhoun, Dan will focus on financial planning, risk management, capital strategy, and aligning fiscal priorities with Calhoun’s broader business goals.
“Bringing Dan on board is a pivotal step in our company’s evolution,” said John Hinshaw, President of Calhoun Construction Services. “We’ve experienced incredible growth, and the time was right to add a dedicated financial executive to help us sustain that momentum and remain focused on smart, strategic decisions. Dan understands our business, our values, and our vision — and I’m thrilled to be working with him again.”
“Calhoun has built something truly special — a strong culture, a commitment to quality, and a clear vision for where it’s headed,” said Dan York, Chief Financial Officer. “John has built an incredible team and I’m excited to help guide the company’s financial strategy through this next phase of growth. My goal is to support smart, scalable progress while staying grounded in the values that have made Calhoun successful.”
Dan is no stranger to Calhoun’s leadership team — he and John Hinshaw worked closely together earlier in their careers, developing a strong professional relationship built on trust, collaboration, and results. His return to a shared leadership environment marks a significant milestone in Calhoun’s trajectory as a top-performing regional construction management firm.
Dan York’s appointment reflects Calhoun Construction’s commitment to proactive leadership and continued investment in the people, systems, and strategies that will support both immediate project execution and long-term growth.
About Calhoun Construction Services
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Calhoun Construction Services is a full-service construction management firm built on integrity, transparency, and a collaborative approach.
A key differentiator for Calhoun is its ability to self-perform critical scopes of work including concrete, drywall, flooring, and solar installation—giving clients greater control over schedule, budget, and quality. The firm serves a wide range of clients across the Midwest in the healthcare, sports and entertainment, education, commercial, hospitality, manufacturing, and industrial sectors.
Contact
Denise Jewell
502-493-1332
https://calhounconstructs.com
