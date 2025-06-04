Loveforce International Releases "Joy In G Minor"
Santa Clarita, CA, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 6 Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single will be an instrumental. It is entitled “Joy in G Minor.”
“Joy In G Minor” by The Loveforce Collective is just as the title implies. It is meant to create musical joy in the ears of its listeners. Dominated by dual acoustic guitars accentuated by a calliope organ, this Acoustic Pop instrumental attempts to inspire joy in and bring a smile to the faces of all who hear it.
“Our release this week brings a smile to my face every time I listen to it. I haven’t heard anything this joyful in a long time. This is just what the world needs at this moment in time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce Collective’s new single “Joy In G Minor,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
“Joy In G Minor” by The Loveforce Collective is just as the title implies. It is meant to create musical joy in the ears of its listeners. Dominated by dual acoustic guitars accentuated by a calliope organ, this Acoustic Pop instrumental attempts to inspire joy in and bring a smile to the faces of all who hear it.
“Our release this week brings a smile to my face every time I listen to it. I haven’t heard anything this joyful in a long time. This is just what the world needs at this moment in time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce Collective’s new single “Joy In G Minor,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories