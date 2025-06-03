Consiliari AI Launches AI Career Coach Platform
First-of-its-kind platform delivers continuous, data-driven AI coaching previously reserved for top executives, empowering professionals at every career stage
Miami, FL, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Consiliari AI today unveiled its AI career coaching platform, the first solution to democratize elite career guidance through personalized, continuous AI coaching. Consiliari AI transforms how professionals navigate their careers by combining sophisticated analytics with artificial intelligence to create both a comprehensive career dashboard and an intelligent AI coach — effectively putting a career command center in everyone's hands.
Despite compelling evidence that career coaching dramatically improves professional outcomes — with studies showing up to 25% increases in career satisfaction and 16% boosts in goal achievement — access to quality guidance remains severely limited. Traditional executive coaching costs between $300-800 per hour, placing it beyond reach for most professionals. This disparity has created a widening gap between career potential and achievement for millions of talented individuals worldwide.
"We built Consiliari AI to fundamentally transform how professionals manage their careers," said Eryck Dzotsi, Founder and CEO of Consiliari AI. "For too long, elite career guidance has been locked behind expensive hourly rates and exclusive networks. Our platform democratizes access to sophisticated career analytics and personalized coaching that was previously available only to top executives. We're not just offering advice — we're providing professionals with a lifelong AI Career Coach that grows with them at every stage."
Consiliari AI leverages cutting-edge data analytics and machine learning to deliver hyper-personalized, actionable insights. The platform serves as a lifelong career strategist, dedicated to maximizing career potential step by step, empowering users to confidently navigate every critical decision and opportunity.
The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to address career development, including AI-powered coaching sessions, detailed career optimization analysis, real-time salary benchmarking, hyper-personalized career roadmaps, and interactive salary negotiation coaching. Each feature is built on a foundation of data-driven insights, ensuring recommendations are both practical and effective.
"What makes Consiliari AI truly revolutionary is how it transforms career management from a periodic, reactive exercise into an ongoing, proactive effort," Dzotsi explained. "Just as financial advisors help individuals optimize their investments, Consiliari AI helps professionals optimize their most valuable asset — their career. We're not just helping people find jobs; we're empowering them to strategically design their professional futures with continuous, data-driven coaching previously reserved for the C-suite."
By making elite coaching accessible at scale, Consiliari AI addresses a critical gap in professional development infrastructure. Similar to how Uber democratized access to private transportation, and how Robinhood made investment available to the masses, and AirBnB made short term rental a commodity rather than an elite privilege, Consiliari AI is democratizing access to career coaching, potentially unlocking billions in untapped professional potential across the global workforce.
Professionals interested in experiencing Consiliari AI can visit consiliari.ai to create their profile and begin exploring their career potential through the platform's advanced analytics and AI guidance.
Contact
Komlavi Nassirim
321-549-0886
https://consiliari.ai/
