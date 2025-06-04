Marriott St. Louis Grand to Host Bourbon & Bites Event June 6
St. Louis, MO, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Historic landmark Marriott St. Louis Grand is hosting Bourbon & Bites, an exclusive culinary tasting experience. It is taking place on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at their Concierge Lounge, which provides 18th-floor views of the St. Louis skyline. The evening, led by Executive Chef Charly Houegban, features unlimited upscale appetizers, an open bar, and refined bourbon tastings, showcasing the hotel’s proprietary, single-barrel Maker’s Mark® 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition bourbon.
Guests can enjoy the following menu options.
• Lobster Roll – Avocado mousse, parsley garlic butter, poached Maine lobster, Japanese salsa, wasabi tobiko, and micro cilantro.
• Chicory Greens – Local farmer’s greens, root vegetables, cucumber sunomono, sesame seeds, tomato, and ginger vinaigrette.
• Tender by Design Smoked Ribeye – Harissa rubbed ribeye, herb truffle potato ana, shoyu tossed Brussels sprouts, and bordelaise sauce.
• Mocha Panna Cotta – Cold brew syrup glazed blackberries, dark chocolate sauce, coffee freeze, and chocolate shavings.
• Assorted Petit Fours
Bourbon tastings feature a choice of a Bourbon Martini, Bourbon Lemonade, or Three-Flight Bourbon Sampling, which includes the hotel’s specialty bourbon made in partnership with Maker's Mark®.
Plus, Marriott St. Louis Grand’s full bar will be open for non-bourbon drinkers.
Only 20 tickets are available for this exclusive event. To make a reservation, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-bites-an-exclusive-tasting-with-executive-chef-charly-houegban-tickets-1030198971857.
This is the first of four Bourbon & Bites events taking place this summer. The others are scheduled for June 27, July 18, and August 22. Each event will have a different custom menu crafted by Executive Chef Charly Houegban.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
