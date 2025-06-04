GoodNewz4U Comics Releases Latest Issue in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus

GoodNewz4U Comics has released the latest installment in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus, continuing its mission to bring scripture to life through engaging artwork and storytelling. As an African American-led publication, GoodNewz4U Comics blends faith with rich cultural representation, offering a fresh perspective on biblical teachings. This newest issue presents the book of Leviticus in a visually compelling format, making its lessons accessible to readers of all ages.