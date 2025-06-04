Press Releases>Finance>Cryptocurrency>BAY Miner>

BAY Miner Launches Free Mobile Cloud Mining App for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BAY Miner, an established cloud mining provider, has released a new mobile application enabling users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) for free – eliminating the need for physical mining equipment.

The app, available on Android and iOS, simplifies cryptocurrency mining. Users can monitor real-time hash rates, track daily earnings, and manage mining contracts directly from their smartphones – no technical expertise or hardware investment required.

“Our goal is to democratize crypto mining like mobile banking,” stated a BAY Miner spokesperson. “This solution removes traditional barriers: high setup costs and technical complexity.”

Key Features:

Free $15 Bonus + Daily Login Rewards: New users receive $15 instantly and earn $0.60 daily just for logging in.

Remote Mining Access: Start earning crypto instantly via a simple dashboard – anytime, anywhere.

Enterprise Security: Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for device and connection security.

Flexible Mining Contracts: Options range from low-cost trials to high-yield packages for all budgets.

24/7 Uptime & Global Support: High-availability infrastructure backed by multilingual customer teams.

BTC Mining Packages:

Examples of popular investment contracts: real income, transparent returns

BTC [Free Computing Plan]：Investment Amount: $100. Total net profit: $100 + $8.

LTC [Core Contract Plan]：Investment Amount: $600. Total net profit：$600 + $43.

BTC [Core Contract Plan]：Investment Amount: $3,000. Total net profit：$3,000 + $780.

DOGE[Core Contract Plan]：Investment Amount: $5,000. Total net profit：$5,000 + $2,320.

BTC[Electricity Contract Plan]：Investment Amount: $10,000. Total net profit：$10,000 + $7,755.

Get Started in 3 Steps:

1. Visit bayminer.com, sign up via email

2. Select the preferred mining contract

3. Earn cryptocurrency automatically

BAY Miner's mobile-first approach provides accessible entry for retail investors worldwide.

About BAY Miner:
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, BAY Miner is a regulated cloud mining platform serving over 10 million users across 180+ countries. The company prioritizes transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility in cryptocurrency mining.

Website: https://bayminer.com

Contact: info@bayminer.com

App Download: https://bayminer.com/download
Contact
BAY Miner
+447435240917
