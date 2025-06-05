Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Plant-Based Extracts at CPHI China 2025
Wellgreen, a leading supplier of high-purity botanical extracts and natural ingredients, is excited to announce its participation in CPHI China 2025, taking place June 24–26 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Visitors are invited to meet the Wellgreen team at Booth E4E70 to explore its newest innovations in superfood powders, herbal extracts, and functional ingredients.
Seattle, WA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With a commitment to sustainability, purity, and science-backed formulation, Wellgreen will be presenting a range of star products including:
Superfood Broccoli Extracts
Featuring Glucoraphanin (13%–20%) and Sulforaphane (1%–10%), sourced from Wellgreen’s own 110-acre pesticide-free planting base.
Yucca Schidigera Extract
Available in extract, powder, and liquid forms (up to 98% concentration), delivering natural saponins and resveratrol — ideal for gut, joint, and skin formulations.
Apple Cider Vinegar Powder
100% water-soluble and available in 5%, 8%, and 10% acetic acid content. A clean-label, non-GMO, organic solution for digestion and metabolism support.
Wellgreen’s ingredients are widely used in functional foods, beverages, supplements, and personal care applications. With in-house R&D, full traceability, and strict quality standards, the company continues to lead the way in plant-based innovation.
Website: wellgreenherb
Contact: Becky Qi – qixbwell@163.com
Booth: E4E70, CPHI China 2025
Dates: June 24–26, 2025
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC)
Join Wellgreen in Shanghai to discover the power of clean, effective plant-based ingredients for a healthier world.
Contact
Becky Qi
