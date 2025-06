Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Plant-Based Extracts at CPHI China 2025

Seattle, WA, June 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- With a commitment to sustainability, purity, and science-backed formulation, Wellgreen will be presenting a range of star products including:Superfood Broccoli ExtractsFeaturing Glucoraphanin (13%–20%) and Sulforaphane (1%–10%), sourced from Wellgreen’s own 110-acre pesticide-free planting base.Yucca Schidigera ExtractAvailable in extract, powder, and liquid forms (up to 98% concentration), delivering natural saponins and resveratrol — ideal for gut, joint, and skin formulations.Apple Cider Vinegar Powder100% water-soluble and available in 5%, 8%, and 10% acetic acid content. A clean-label, non-GMO, organic solution for digestion and metabolism support.Wellgreen’s ingredients are widely used in functional foods, beverages, supplements, and personal care applications. With in-house R&D, full traceability, and strict quality standards, the company continues to lead the way in plant-based innovation.Website: wellgreenherbContact: Becky Qi – qixbwell@163.comBooth: E4E70, CPHI China 2025Dates: June 24–26, 2025Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC)Join Wellgreen in Shanghai to discover the power of clean, effective plant-based ingredients for a healthier world.