Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Plant-Based Extracts at CPHI China 2025

Wellgreen, a leading supplier of high-purity botanical extracts and natural ingredients, is excited to announce its participation in CPHI China 2025, taking place June 24–26 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Visitors are invited to meet the Wellgreen team at Booth E4E70 to explore its newest innovations in superfood powders, herbal extracts, and functional ingredients.