Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New location marks continued growth and commitment to expanding is presence across the US.
Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality flooring at great prices, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Franklin, Tennessee, located at 1124 W McEwen Drive. The store officially opened to the public on May 9, 2025, offering customers a wide range of flooring options, accessories, expert design guidance, installation services, and exceptional service.
“We’re thrilled to bring Lumber Liquidators to Franklin and continue our mission of bringing you the right floors at the right price,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “This new store opening is proof positive that Lumber Liquidators is back and better than ever. We’re proud to be a trusted name in the industry, and we’re going to continue showing why we’re the best in the flooring business.”
The Franklin location joins hundreds of Lumber Liquidators stores nationwide and features a curated selection of trend-forward flooring products across the hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and resilient categories. The opening underscores Lumber Liquidators’ ongoing commitment to nationwide expansion and delivering unbeatable value to homeowners, builders, and contractors alike.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is your go-to destination for high-quality hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring at unbeatable prices. As the nation’s largest independent flooring retailer, Lumber Liquidators offer a wide selection, expert service, and professional installation to make your flooring project seamless. Our knowledgeable team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect flooring at the perfect price for your space. Visit us today for the best deals and hassle-free installation.
