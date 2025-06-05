Construction in Crisis: Inter/Arch Jobs Raises Awareness for Men’s Mental Health Month
Leading job board addresses suicide rates and mental health stigma among male workers in the built environment.
Sheridan, WY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- June is Men’s Mental Health Month, and Inter/Arch Jobs, one of the world’s leading job boards and staffing platforms for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals, is spotlighting the urgent mental health crisis impacting male construction workers.
While construction is one of the largest industries worldwide, it also carries a tragic distinction: it has one of the highest suicide rates of any profession.
According to the CDC, male construction workers are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population.
Data from the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention shows that 1 in 5 construction workers struggle with mental health issues, yet stigma and fear of job loss often keep them silent.
“Construction workers—many of whom are men—are trained to be tough and resilient. But that cultural expectation has created a silence that’s costing lives,” says Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs. “This Men’s Mental Health Month, we’re breaking that silence.”
Supporting Men Where They Work
Inter/Arch Jobs is taking a proactive stance to support the mental health of men in the built environment by:
Curating job listings with a focus on work-life balance, benefits, and psychological safety.
Partnering with progressive employers who offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health days, and open-door mental health policies.
Launching a resource hub this month with articles, guides, and interviews focused on managing stress, burnout, and job-related trauma.
Promoting anonymous candidate matching, so professionals can explore better opportunities without the fear of retaliation or exposure.
“We believe finding the right job isn't just about salary or title—it's about fit, culture, and well-being,” Eib adds. “By connecting candidates to employers who genuinely value mental health, we’re helping build careers that support both personal well-being and professional growth.”
Breaking the Stigma in the Trades
Construction, engineering, and design have long been male-dominated fields where vulnerability is often seen as weakness. This stigma has contributed to chronic stress, substance use, and isolation.
But Inter/Arch Jobs is changing the narrative.
Through its job board and talent network, the company not only places candidates into meaningful roles globally, but is committed to leading industry-wide conversations around mental wellness in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction).
Join the Movement
As part of this month’s campaign, Inter/Arch Jobs is launching a social media initiative under the hashtag #BuiltForWellbeing, inviting firms and individuals to share how they support men’s mental health in the workplace.
Visit www.interarchjobs.com/builtforwellbeing to access resources that support this mission.
