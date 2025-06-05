"American Doctor," by Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D., Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of American Doctor by Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D. This Memoir is published by Histria Perspectives an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
Born in Italy during World War II, Salvatore Forcina was a young boy who survived all odds by living through his young childhood without any real or proper shelter. Like many Italians during this time, a month after turning eight years old his parents followed this migration to Argentina, a developing country at the time rich with natural resources and hope for a more stable life. Sent away to live with Redemptorist priests for seven long years as the only available option to study, this young boy struggled emotionally and psychologically with no social outlets and little emotional development. Salvatore’s dream to study medicine and help people propelled him to carry on and continue his education, eventually being educated and living on three different continents, each with a new language to learn and master. Despite his meager beginnings, which provided no social and little educational opportunity and despite the many years and setbacks it took him to accomplish this, his goal was ultimately accomplished because of his sheer determination.
This true-life story is motivating, uplifting and based on what genuine love of family can provide to someone. Midwest Book Review calls it “An inherently fascinating and impressively well written memoir, The American Doctor is one of those exceptional life-story memoirs that are ultimately inspiring and truly memorable.”
Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D. was born in Scauri, Italy in 1941. This was the time of World War II and the war and its aftermath presented locals with few options other than to flee their homes and later, ultimately, their country. Salvatore’s dream to study medicine and help people propelled him to carry on and continue his education, eventually being educated and living on three different continents, each with a new language to learn and master.
American Doctor by Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D., 236 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-513-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Born in Italy during World War II, Salvatore Forcina was a young boy who survived all odds by living through his young childhood without any real or proper shelter. Like many Italians during this time, a month after turning eight years old his parents followed this migration to Argentina, a developing country at the time rich with natural resources and hope for a more stable life. Sent away to live with Redemptorist priests for seven long years as the only available option to study, this young boy struggled emotionally and psychologically with no social outlets and little emotional development. Salvatore’s dream to study medicine and help people propelled him to carry on and continue his education, eventually being educated and living on three different continents, each with a new language to learn and master. Despite his meager beginnings, which provided no social and little educational opportunity and despite the many years and setbacks it took him to accomplish this, his goal was ultimately accomplished because of his sheer determination.
This true-life story is motivating, uplifting and based on what genuine love of family can provide to someone. Midwest Book Review calls it “An inherently fascinating and impressively well written memoir, The American Doctor is one of those exceptional life-story memoirs that are ultimately inspiring and truly memorable.”
Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D. was born in Scauri, Italy in 1941. This was the time of World War II and the war and its aftermath presented locals with few options other than to flee their homes and later, ultimately, their country. Salvatore’s dream to study medicine and help people propelled him to carry on and continue his education, eventually being educated and living on three different continents, each with a new language to learn and master.
American Doctor by Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D., 236 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-513-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories